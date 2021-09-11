MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: South Zone, Through Sept. 18; North Zone: Through Sept. 26.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 18-Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
TEAL: Through Sept. 26, statewide.
LDWF UPDATES
- Waddill Wildlife Refuge & Education Center, 4142 North Flannery Rd., closed until further notice after damage from Hurricane Ida.
- Elmer’s Island, the dove fields on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA and all state parks in south-central and southeastern parishes closed for an indefinite period due to Hurricane Ida.
- All statewide Sept. 25 National Hunting & Fishing Day activities canceled.
- All Sherburne WMA shooting ranges open, except closed Mondays to continue repairs.
- U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
- The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range (Pearl River WMA) closed for repairs.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- Drawdowns on False River and Henderson Lake under way to reduce the sediment impacts/improve sportfish habitat.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 26—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com