Senior Bass
STEPHENSVILLE — Friday’s top 10 from the 16th Senior Bass Tournament held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, number of fish weighed in parentheses (3-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds, winnings and Big Bass standings. Weigh-in deadline was noon, and anglers could fish alone or with a partner:
Top 10: 1, Don Hutchinson-Ronnie Lavigne (3) 9.84 pounds, $425. 2, Tim Guillaume-David Russo (3) 8.82, $310. 3, Jimmy Charbonnet-Donnie Spurlock (3) 7.87, $290. 4, Paul Sparacino-David Sicard (3) 7.68, $270. 5, Lonnie Boudreaux-Gary Haney (3) 7.57, $240.
6, Mark Petite-Brett Baker (3) 7.4, $230. 7, Robbie Latuso (3) 6.77, $210. 8, Tommy Bourgeois-Greg Veron (3) 6.6, $185. 9, J.C. Argrave-Perry Perck (3) 6.35, $165. 10, Vic Calvaruso-Deric Webre (3) 6.34, $140.
Big Bass: 1, Boudreaux-Haney, 4.22 pounds, $150. 2, Charbonnet-Spurlock, 4.12, $100.
Anglers vs. Autism
STEPHENSVILLE — The top 14 teams from the 11th-annual Anglers Against Autism bass tournament held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers and total catch weight of 5-bass limit in pounds.Also the top three big bass:
Top 14: 1, Brian Bergeron-Ryan Kemp, 20.66 pounds, $5,000. 2, Curtis King-Yancey Rills, 17.58, $1,650. 3, Jacob Pourciau-Dustin Tucker, 16.9, $1,360. 4, Creed David-Colby Latino, 16.34, $1,100.5, Lynn Alexon-Jimmy Yeager, 16.28, $900.
6, Gary Blanco-Owen Plaisance, 16.18, $750. 7, Willie Couch II-Willie Couch III, 15.86, $650. 8, Hunter David-Jason Pourciau, 15.64, $550. 9, Garrett Kemp-Brett Chatelain, 15.44, $450. 10, Justin Stanga-Jesse Demars, 15.34, $375. ,
11, Dominic Thompson-Edward Dupris, 15.24, $300. 12, Blake Sylveste-Mark Sylvester, 15.18, $275. 13, Tim Guillaume-Bubba Rossi, 14.76, $265. 14, Brennan Parr-Ricky Parr, 14.46, $255.
Big Bass: 1, Bergeron-Kemp, 6.14 pounds, $250. 2, Bruno Savoia-Ben Couch, 5.98, $150. 3, Couch-Couch, 5.58, $100.
Bassmaster Classic
GREENVILLE, S.C.–Final top 10 from the three-day Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic held on Lake Hartwell with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces, winnings and Louisiana anglers. Only the top 25 after Saturday’s second round competed on the final day. Anglers finishing 26th and higher received $10,000 each.
Top 10: 1, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma (15) 54 pounds, $300,000. 2, Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Alabama (15) 53 pounds, 11 ounces, $50,000. 3, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (15) 53-5, $47,000. 4, Justin Hamner, Northport, Alabama (15) 49-7, $30,000. 5, Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Ontario, Canada (15) 49-4, $25,000.
6, Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma (15) 48-2, $22,000. 7, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan (15) 47-14, $21,500. 8, Taylor Smith, Valleyford, Washington (15) 47-13, $21,000. 9, Bryan New, Saluda, South Carolina (15) 46-10, $21,500. 10, David Mullins, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee (15) 46-4, $20,000.
Louisiana anglers: 16, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 43-6, $13,000. 18, Nick LeBrun, Bossier City (15) 42-6, $13,000. 25, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (14) 35-14, $13,000. 33, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 28-10, $10,000.
Berkley Big Bass: Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, $2,500.
Rapala Monster Bag: Blaylock, 20-9, $7,000.