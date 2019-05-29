Note: This is the second in a series of stories on the 2019 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 8 in Natchitoches.

LSU sophomore Max Fugler stood silently under the Tiger Stadium goal post, head down and hands on hips on that hot, humid night of September 21, 1957.

His team just lost its season-opener to Rice 20-14.

Fugler remembers teammate Tommy Davis walking up to him and consoling him and asking if he was all right.

“You don't understand.” Fugler said. “I'm not used to losing a game.”

That’s because he lost a total of four games at Ferriday High School from 1952 to 1955 and helped start a state-record streak of 54 consecutive wins.

In that stretch, Ferriday won a Class B state title and three more in a row in Class A after moving up in classification.

“It seems like only yesterday, but I know it was more than 60 years ago,” said Fugler, who'll turn 82 in August. “The birthdays do still come around. Right now, I'm just glad to be anywhere."

Ferriday High’s first prep All-American, Fugler played on high school and college teams that combined to go 68-8-0.

He also had the good fortune of playing for two Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees — Ferriday’s Johnny Robertson at LSU’s Paul Dietzel.

"Coach Robertson was way ahead of his time," Fugler said. "When he arrived, it was a 360 degrees turnaround times five and that’s nothing against the previous coaches.”

Winning 54 games was an achievement unmatched for decades.

Fugler's championship collection did not end at Ferriday. In 1958, as a junior, he played a major role in LSU winning its first national championship.

Fugler earned the Iron Man Award in that championship season after leading the team with more than 35 minutes a game, playing both ways in the days of platoon football.

"I just loved to hit people and I never wanted to be at a game sitting on the bench," he said.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had a lot of offers as a senior at Ferriday, some he didn't know about until later.

"My mom had thrown a lot of them away because Abner Wimberly, who was an assistant coach at LSU, told her to," Fugler said. "I was blessed to have a lot of offers."

Fugler visited Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but chose LSU because of its petroleum engineering program.

Fugler played most of his career at center and linebacker, but also stayed busy on special teams.

"He loved being on punt returns because he liked being able to get a good block on somebody," Robertson once said.

Fugler also saw time as a fullback as a freshman because Doug Skinner of Minden was so good on the line he forced Fugler into the backfield.

Skinner was left behind on a road trip as punishment midway through the season and went home, never to return. Fugler was moved back to the offensive line.

"We had to separate them because you can't have two really good football players at the same position," Dietzel said about the switch. "Max was very versatile and played really well. I don't think his ability lended itself at fullback as much as an offensive lineman."

In his brief stint at fullback, Fugler scored a touchdown on a short run.

"I can say I scored a touchdown at LSU before Billy Cannon," he said with a grin.

Dietzel said Fugler was an outstanding linebacker.

"He had great speed and range," Dietzel said. "When he got to a running back, he knew what to do. He was a fierce tackler and competitor."

Fugler is best known at LSU for making all four tackles on a goal line stand against Ole Miss in the Tigers’ 14-0 win in 1958.

He was named National Lineman of the Week for his efforts against the Rebels and went on to be an All-Southeastern Conference pick and Look Magazine All-American.

"It was great to be an All-American, but that whole unit could have made it," Fugler said.

Fugler was an eighth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 1960 NFL draft, but his career ended in his rookie year when he injured a knee making a block against Cleveland.

Between his junior and senior years at LSU, Fugler took a summer job with a Houston oil company. He formed his own oil-service company, Gammaloy, Inc., which he operated for 31 years.

Fugler now works for Omega West in his adopted hometown of Spring, Texas. A man who rarely left the field as a football player can’t accept taking time off from the daily grind, even in his later years.

"I’ll have all the time to sleep when I am dead," he said. "I only take a day off when I am fishing.”