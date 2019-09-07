TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., Earl Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Terrebonne Council Meeting Room 8026 Main Street, Houma. OTF’s Public-Private Oyster Seed Grounds Committee will meet same day, same location, 9:30 a.m.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. End-of-season “classic” set Sept. 13. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
HUNTING SEASONS
TEAL: Sept. 14-29, statewide. Also open for rails & gallinules.
DOVES: South Zone, through Sept. 15; North Zone, through Sept. 29.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 15-Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 15—CLEAN OUT YOUR FREEZER DAY: 1-4 p.m, locations throughout Capital City area. Hunters for the Hungry project. Website: h4hla.org.
SEPT. 17—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
SEPT. 19—CCA ASCENSION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, South St. Landry Rd., Gonzales. Tickets $74, $35 spouses, $25 youths, $650 tables. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200.
SEPT. 19—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SEPT. 21—11th RIO GRANDE FLY FISHING RODEO: City Park, New Orleans. Open to public. Entry fee $10. Advance or on-site registration. Prizes for longest Rio Grande perch caught on fly. New Orleans Fly Fishers event. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
SEPT. 21—VOLUNTEER ELMER’S ISLAND BEACH CLEAN-UP DAY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Elmer’s Island, off La. 1 north of Grand Isle. Organized by state Wildlife & Fisheries, Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, Nicholls State & Grand Isle Music Fest in conjunction with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup Day. Registration required by Sept. 16. Registration website: docs.google.com, then go to 2019 International Coastal Cleanup at Elmer’s Island.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational private anglers/state charterboats red snapper season gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
