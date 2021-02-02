February Prep Signees

Kendrell Williams

RB 6-0, 210, Carencro

Wasn’t quite the workhorse back during this COVID-shortened season, but he still finished with 964 yards and 15 touchdowns on 140 carries, in addition to eight catches for 225 yards and three more scores in leading the Golden Bears to the 4A state title … Honored as a first-team all-metro running back and was a first-team athlete on the LSWA’s Class 4A all-state team … Received offer from UL after rushing for 1,935 and 25 touchdowns on 244 carries as a junior … Won state in the 400 meters as a sophomore ... Offers from Iowa, Army, Lamar, Louisiana Tech.

Carencro workhorse back Kendrell Williams commits to the Cajuns Carencro High School running back Kendrell Williams had more college scholarship offers than he can remember on most days.

Cameron George

DE 6-2, 245, Acadiana High

Honored as the Most Valuable Player on the Acadiana Advocate’s all-metro defense and the Class 5A all-state Most Valuable Player, as well as a first-team Class 5A all-state selection after collecting 33 solo tackles, 21 assists, 11 quarterback sacks, 13 tackles behind the line, 20 hurries, 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble for the state champion Rams. … Offers from Arkansas state, Air Force, Army, Coastal Carolina.

+3 Carencro's Kendrell Williams, Acadiana's Cam George perfect examples of what UL's looking for in recruits In so many ways, Acadiana defensive end Cameron George and Carencro running back Kendrell Williams are the epitome of what UL coach Billy Napi…

Jalen Clark

ATH 6-2, 185 Alabama Christian Academy, Montgomery, Alabama

Clark completed 115 of 183 yards for 1,794 yards and 21 touchdowns with just three interceptions this year. He also had one catch for 28 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he carried the ball 178 times for 1,311 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry (a remarkable number when sacks are factored into the yardage). Also offers from South Alabama, Toledo, Tulane and Georgia Southern.

Jathan Caldwell

TE 6-2, 220, Dickinson, Texas

Caldwell did damage both catching and running with 18 carries for 207 yards and five scores, while also catching 17 passes for 327 yards and six TDs. He was a first-team all-district performer twice and was a 2020 Academic all-state recipient. As a junior, he was the Defensive MVP in his district. Chose UL over Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Colorado State and Dartmouth.

+2 Napier ecstatic over huge February additions to UL's 2021 recruiting class The UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program went to places it had never been during the 2020 football season with a road win over a ranked Iowa Stat…

Terrence Williams

RB 6-1, 220, Many High

In his career, Williams carried the ball 639 times for 4,921 yards and 90 touchdowns. As a senior, he led Many to state title with 1,179 yards and 19 scores in a COVID season after 1,913 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior. He also had offers from Lamar, Louisiana Tech, ULM and New Mexico.

Many High running back Terrence Williams commits to Ragin' Cajuns After leading Many High School to the 2A state championship a few weeks ago, Terrence Williams committed to UL on Saturday with the intent to …

Montrell Johnson

RB 5-10, 184, De La Salle High

Originally committed to Arizona, the Cajuns got late commitment from this patient runner who ran for 1,249 yards and 13 TDs this season, along with 8 catches for two more scores. He ran for 182 yard and four scores in the Division II state finals vs. STM and had a 345-yard, five-TD game earlier in his career. Also has offers from Arkansas State, Colorado and Duke.

Ja’Marion Peterson

DE 6-3, 243, De La Salle High

Originally committed to Arizona, the Cajuns also got a late commitment from this edge rusher who also had offers from Arkansas State, Boston College, Colorado and Florida Atlantic. Peterson was an honorable mention Class 3A all-state selection for De La Salle, which lost 35-28 to St. Thomas More in the Division II state title game. He had 31 offers overall, including Mississippi State. Plenty of room to grow, he’s still only 17 years old.

+2 UL's early signing class not big on numbers, but touches a lot of bases The number for the early national signing day class was relatively small for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns this December.

KC Ossai

LB 6-1, 222, Oak Ridge High, Conroe, Texas

Originally committed to Arizona on Aug. 2 but later decommited when Kevin Sumlin was fired. His brother Joseph played at Texas and brother Philip plays at Houston Baptist. Earned first-team all-district honors as a senior. UL coach Billy Napier said he was a three-down linebacker. Other offers included Air Force, Army and Dartmouth.

George Jackson

OL 6-4, 315, Stephenson High, Stone Mountain, Georgia

Originally committed to Florida in 2018, the three-star prospect had gotten up to the 350-pound range before losing 35 pounds. He was ranked as the 39th best OL nationally. Also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Louisiana Tech and Bowling Green.

Division I transfers

Matthew Anderson

OT 6-6, 260, Leesville (Nebraska)

Redshirted in 2019 and didn’t play in a game in 2020. Helped Leesville reach semifinals and went 13-1 in with first undefeated regular season in school history. Was offered by Louisiana Tech, UL and Western Kentucky out of high school. Three-star prospect out of high school by 247Sports.

Lance LeGendre

QB 6-2, 215, Warren Easton High, (Maryland)

The former Warren Easton of New Orleans standout signed with Maryland as the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback nationally. He only threw three passes in 2019 and was 11-of-14 for 91 yards this past season. As a senior, he threw for 1,707 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 577 yards and seven more touchdowns. Out of high school, LeGendre chose Maryland over Florida State, but also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

UL quarterback transfer Lance LeGendre comes with impressive prep credentials UL has a new name in the race to eventually replace Levi Lewis as the Cajuns starting quarterback.

Clinton Anokwuru

DE 6-2, 235, Richmond, Texas (Kansas)

Recorded 43 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks in 2019 … Also registered four recovered fumbles and one forced fumble as a senior om 2019. Didn’t play in any games for Kansas. Also offered by Kansas State, Washington State. Army, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, SMU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Wyoming.

T.J. Fiailoa

OL 6-4, 302, Lawton, Okla. (ULM)

A three-year starter at ULM, Fiailoa was recruited and/or coached by UL coaches Rob Sale, Tim Leger, LaMar Morgan and new Cajuns’ analyst and former ULM head coach Matt Viator. Started 10 games this season, all 12 as a sophomore and seven as a freshman. Will have two years of eligibility left.

Jacob Kibodi

RB 6-2, 220, Christian Life, (Texas A&M, Incarnate Word)

He rushed for 1,208 yards and 12 TDs for Christian Life in Baton Rouge back in 2016 and signed with Texas A&M. After getting little action there, he transferred to Incarnate World. Overall, Kibodi has 45 collegiate carries for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyrone Lewis, Jr.

S 5-11, 185, Hammond High (Kansas State)

Spent two seasons at Kansas State before transferring to UL. Rated as the No. 52 safety in the Class of 2019 by ESPN, while the recruiting website also tagged him as the No. 26 overall player in Louisiana. Had 57 tackles and five interceptions as a senior in high school after posting 42 tackles and nine picks as a junior. Also has offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Utah before signing with Kansas State out of high school.

John Stephens, Jr.

WR, 6-5, 226, Logansport (TCU)

Spent three seasons at TCU before transferring to Louisiana…Hauled in 14 passes for 214 yards during time at TCU, with the majority of the stats accumulated during sophomore season. After a stellar career at Logansport High School, was ranked as the No. 1 athlete in Louisiana and the No. 61 overall athlete in the country by 247Sports.com…Rated by ESPN as the No. 19 overall player in Louisiana…Tallied 1,001 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior…Also added 64 tackles and 12.0 tackles-for-loss during senior year.

December Prep Signees

Key’Savalyn Barnes

CB 5-11, 188, Logansport High

Rated as the No. 46 overall recruit in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.com. Registered 42 total tackles with 3.0 tackles-for-loss on defense and 505 rushing yards with eight touchdowns as a junior. Had an additional 13 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns during his junior season. Also plays basketball and runs track at Logansport.

+2 UL commitment Key'Savalyn Barnes overcame tragic junior season to catch Cajuns' eye The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ first verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting class was Logansport cornerback Key’Savalyn Barnes last month.

Cejae Ceasar

S 6-1, 187, Iowa High

Rated as the No. 39 overall recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports.com. Invited to the 2020 World Bowl National Combine at the NFL Pro Bowl which was held last January. Participant in the 2020 National Combine at the All-American Bowl. Named an all-state member twice in high school career. Also a three-time all-district defensive back. Placed third in the 400 with a time of 49.44 at state in 2019. Chose UL over Kansas State, ULM, Arkansas State, South Alabama, Tulane, New Mexico State and Air Force.

Iowa's Cejae Ceasar provides Cajuns with multiple defensive options Time will tell which position Cejae Ceasar will play during his career with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

Zy McDonald

QB | 5’10 | 183 | Ridgeland High School | Ridgeland, Miss.

Rated at the No. 20 overall player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 38 pro-style quarterback in the country by 247Sports.com. Passed for more than 10,000 yards with 100 career passing touchdowns to only 28 interceptions during high school career. Also rushed for 1,631 yards and 24 touchdowns while in high school, 899 of those and eight scores. Named the Class 5A All-State Offensive MVP in 2020. Nephew of former Saints RB Deuce McAllister. Chose UL over Georgia State, Army and Navy.

Hunter Herring

QB, 6-4, 201, Ouachita Christian, West Monroe

Originally a ULM baseball commitment, Herring was the No. 48 overall player in the state and the No. 51 dual quarterback in the country by 247Sports.com. Threw for 2,769 yards with 34 touchdowns during his career at Ouachita Christian. Also ran for 2,181 yards and 48 scores, highlighted by back-to-back 20-plus rushing touchdown seasons to end high school career. Named MVP of Division IV state finals as a junior and was Class 1A Offensive MVP on all-state team. Chose UL over South Alabama and ULM.

Ouachita Christian QB Hunter Herring commits to Cajuns There was a time not long ago that baseball filled the mind of Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring.

Mackey Maillho

OL, 6-7, 353, Mandeville High, Covington

Ranked as the No. 57 overall prospect in Louisiana and No. 130 offensive guard nationally by ESPN, as well as the No. 59 overall recruit according to 247Sports.com. Labeled a MaxPreps 2020 Preseason All-State selection. Took part in last June’s Edge Assassins Elite 50 Showcase. Chose UL over Tulane, South Alabama and New Mexico State.

UL's massive OL commitment Mackey Maillho rare combination of size, athleticism and leadership Mandeville coach Hutch Gonzales understands what the first impression of many will likely be when hearing UL football’s most recent verbal com…

Dre’lyn Washington

RB, 5-9, 210, Hemphill, Texas

Labeled as the No. 58 running back by ESPN and the No. 115 running back in the country by 247Sports.com/ Rushed for 5,390 yards and 68 TDs in high school career. Posted 1,959 yards and 28 TDs on 169 carries in 2019 for second-team all-state honors. Broke Hemphill High School’s career rushing yards record. Ran track in high school and timed at 11.13 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Chose UL over Arkansas State.

Cameron Whitfield

OLB, 6-1, 245, Dawson High, Houston Texas

Earned the No. 97 strong-side defensive end ranking in the country and the No. 251 overall player rating in the state of Texas by 247Sports.com. Had an impressive high school career posting 123 total tackles, 31.0 tackles-for-loss and 12.0 sacks. As a junior, he had 79 tackles and 23 for losses to earn district Defensive MVP honors. Chose UL over Arizona, Washington State, Houston, Southern Miss and Memphis, among others.

Robert Williams

WR, 6-1, 170, Trinity Christian, Humble, Texas

Graded as the best overall recruit in the class by 247Sports.com. Rated as the No. 68 receiver in the entire country and No. 61 overall player in the state of Texas by 247Sports.com. Hauled in 30 passes for 864 yards and 13 touchdowns on 28.8 yards per reception during 2019. Chose UL over Houston, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Wyoming, ULM and UTSA.

UL receives commitment from three-star Texas wide receiver prospect Robert Williams UL’s search for more talent at wide receiver got a boost Monday with three-star Robert Williams of Cedar Hill, Texas, committing to the Ragin'…

December juco signee

Kendre’ Gant

ILB 6-2, 205, Independence CC, Port St. Joe, Fla.

Redshirted at FIU in 2019 before transferring to Independence CC. Rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 42 overall player coming out of the JUCO ranks by 247Sports.com. Had 62 tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles during senior season at Port St. Joe High School and also collected 47 passes for 960 yards and 12 TDs during senior year. Rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and held offers from FAU, Louisville, Southern Miss and UCF coming out of high school.