THURSDAY
CCA ASCENSION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, South St. Landry Road, Gonzales. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30-8 p.m., Wampold Park, Baton Rouge Beach, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. Kayak & paddleboards. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA HUNTING AND FISHING DAY: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Outdoors Education Center, 4142 North Flannery Rd., Baton Rouge. Free event. Also Minden, Woodworth, Monroe. Kids fishing, fly casting, fly tying, shooting, canoeing, archery, bird watching, game tagging, game cooking, conservation organizations. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
GUIDED CANOE TOUR: 9-11 a.m., Chicot State Park, Ville Platte. Site naturalist-guided tour on 2,000-acre cypress-tupelo gum lake. Canoeing experience recommended. Space limited. Owner canoes/kayaks welcomed. Registration required. Park fee $3 (ages 4-61). Call (888) 677-6100.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, 9300 St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: SouthLAHighPower@hotmail.com.
CLEAN OUT YOUR FREEZER DAY: 1-4 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Old Alex Box Stadium parking lot; University High, Dalrymple Drive; Bowie Outfitters, Perkins Road; CCA Louisiana, Industriplex Boulevard; Baton Rouge Fire stations, 935 Sharp Road & 150 South Wooddale; Baker Fire Station, Groom Road; Central Fire Station, Sullivan Road; St. George Fire stations, Antioch Road & George O’Neal Lane; Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs; Cabela’s, Gonzales; Feliciana Seafood & Grace Episcopal Church, St. Francisville; The Red Boot Deli, Clinton. Benefits Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Website: hunters4hungrylouisiana.org.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room B, Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
FLY TYING AT BASS PRO SHOPS: 6 p.m., White River Fly Shop, Bass Pro, Denham Springs. Bring tools, materials provided. Call Ron Brooks (225) 271-3100.
WEDNESDAY
CCA DELTA CHAPTER BANQUET: 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion of the Two Sisters, 1 Victory Avenue, New Orleans. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times & other restrictions.
SPECIAL DEER SEASON: Sept. 22-28, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10 for youths 17 and younger and resident honorably discharged veterans. Archery, primitive & modern firearms allowed. Either-sex take allowed.
DOVES: Through Sept. 23, North Zone. Closed in South Zone.
TEAL, RAILS, GALLINULES: Through Sept. 30, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed. Oct. 1-15 (bucks only), Oct. 16-Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Either-sex take allowed.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 27—CCA VERMILION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., VN Hall, 1201 North Lafitte Road, Abbeville. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SEPT. 27—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
SEPT. 28-30—RSFF LAKE CONCORDIA WEEKEND: Lakeview Lodge, Ferriday. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Emmitt Simmons (225) 335-4596. Email: elsimmons@cox.net. Website: rsff.org.
SEPT. 28-30—BUTTERFLY BLAST: 9 a.m.-dark, all days, Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Butterfly, moth & hummingbird viewing, counts & tagging, and seminars. Call Charles Allen or Susan Allen (337) 328-2252. Email: native@camtel.net.
OCT. 2—LIVINGSTON PARISH CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs. Supper, live/silent auctions. Call Rene Vidrine (225) 747-0872 or Marc McCulley (225) 975-6430. Online tickets: ducks.org.
OCT. 2—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Richard Latiolais (337) 354-8957.
OCT. 2-3—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL REEF FISH COMMITTEE MEETING: 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. (EST) Oct. 2 & 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (EST) Oct. 3, Suite 200, 4107 W. Spruce Street, Suite 200, Tampa, Florida. Red snapper count, red grouper, 2021 stock assessment schedule, 2020 amberjack & gag grouper assessments. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
OCT. 3—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters. Greater amberjack season through Oct. 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
