Department of Wildlife and Fisheries waterfowl biologists Ja. 4-6 aerial surveys Southwest (SW), Southeast (SE) coastal zones and Catahoula Lake (CL) to estimate waterfowl populations. These survey estimate numbers are compared with November & December, 2021 surveys in the same areas. (** fewer than 1,000 of that species seen in survey area.)
DABBLING DUCKS
Species;SW;SE;CL;Totals
MALLARD;22,000;1,000;**;23,000
Dec. 2021;27,000;2,000;3,000;32,000
Nov. 2021;18,000;2,000;**;20,000
MOTTLED;10,000;13,000;---;23,000
Dec. 2021;10,000;6,000;---;16,000
Nov. 2021;8,000;10,000;---;18,000
GADWALL;251,000;90,000;**;341,000
Dec. 2021;287,000;88,000;3,000;378,000
Nov. 2021;168,000;72,000;3,000;243,000
WIGEON;**;**;--;’**
Dec. 2021;7,000;1,000;**8,000
Nov. 2021;6,000;16,000;**;22,000
GW TEAL;200,000;68,000;---;268,000
Dec. 2021;165,000;20,000;---;185,000
Nov. 2021;102,000;1,000;3,000;106,000
BW TEAL;160,000;72,000;---;232,000
Dec. 2021;152,000;50,000;**202,000
Nov. 2021;253,000;36,000;4,000;293,000
SHOVELER;133,000;6,000;**;139,000
Dec. 2021;84,000;1,000;1,000;86,000
Nov. 2021;93,000;6,000;5,000;104,000
PINTAIL;67,000;30,000;**;97,000
Dec. 2021;91,000;7,000;93,000;191,000
Nov. 2021;78,000;15,000;63,000;156,000
TOTAL;843,000;280,000;**;1,123,000
Dec. 2021;823,000;175,000;100,000;1,098,000
Nov. 2021;726,000;158,000;78,000;962,000
DIVING DUCKS
Species;SW;SE;CL;Totals
SCAUP;122,000;311,000;8,000;441,000
Dec. 2021;9,000;16,000;12,000;37,000
Nov. 2021;9.000;3,000;**;12,000
RINGNECKS;39,000;294,000;**;333,000
Dec. 2021;27,000;63,000;88,000;178,000
Nov. 2021;94,000;216,000;6,000;316,000
CANVASBACK;93,000;34,000;30,000;157,000
Dec. 2021;15,000;43,000;68,000;126,000
Nov. 2021;---;---;3,000;3,000
TOTAL;254,000;639,000;38,000;931,000
Dec. 2021;51,000;122,000;168,000;341,000
Nov. 2021;103,000;219,000;9,000;331,000
TOTALS;1,097,000;919,000;38,000;2,054,000
Dec. 2021;874,000;297,000;268,000;1,439,000
Nov. 2021;829,000;377,000;87,000;1,293,000
COOTS;66,000;902,000;1,000;969,000
Dec. 2021;151,000;382,000;6,000;539,000
Nov. 2021;32,000;165,000;**;197,000
Source: Waterfowl Study Group, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries