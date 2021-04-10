What is it about Louisiana’s outdoors folks and their response to anyone in need?
We have so many reference points to prove how much we care for our in-need neighbors.
The latest is a plea from Kynlee Bueche’s parents. The young girl has a brain tumor, and darned few parents have the resources to provide for all their child will need to overcome this tragic turn in her young life.
So Joel Bizet and Joey Stein are asking bass fishermen to show up for Katching for Kyn, an April 24 pick-your-partner tournament with a $150 entry.
Bizet and Stein said there’s a $3,000 guarantee for the first-place team, and the rest will be split between the top teams and a fund to help Kynlee get well.
The details? Beginning at 5 a.m. April 24, teams will be able to check in at either Jack Miller’s or Pierre Part Store, then can launch from any public launch in Atchafalaya or Verret basins. Waters south of U.S. 90 are off limits. The weigh-in deadline is 3:30 p.m. at the Mike Zito Center in Plaquemine.
Call Bizet at (225) 776-6538 or Stein at (225) 776-6982 for more information.
A busy Saturday
April 24 is a day for shooters, too, now that the Baton Rouge Symphony is resurrecting its Sporting Clays Tournament. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at the Bridgeview Gun Club in Port Allen. It’s for four-shooter team and individuals are allowed. The fee is $150 per gun (lunch included) and there will be team and individual awards. Sponsorships are available.
To enter, call (225) 383-0500 or go to the symphony’s website: brso.org. (BTW, BR’s symphony is terrific).
That same day
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is planning its 10th annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day on April 24 at six central and south Louisiana locations.
This will give anyone without a Safe Boating Certificate the chance to get it before we hit the next major fishing and boating season.
Here’s a reminder: state law requires anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984, to have a certificate indicating successful completion of an approved boating education course and carry proof of completion if they operate a motorboat powered by an engine with more than 10 horsepower.
Class locations include:
-Wildlife & Fisheries office, 200 Dulles Rd., Lafayette;
-Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville;
-Manchac Fire Department, 30221 U.S. Hwy. 51, Akers;
-Community Center, 4910 La. Hwy. 308, Napoleonville;
-Cottonport Bank Camp, 1055 Old River Rd., Mansura;
-and, Community Center, 312 Community Center Road, Lacassine.
Organizers promise food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes.
There’s no fee, and the LDWF folks need you to register ASAP. Space is limited at most venues and availability is handled on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.
Then find and click on “Find A Course Near You”.
A big help
The last week of March came news from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration about a new coastal condition forecast model for the northern Gulf of Mexico, a system NOAA said, “provides continuous quality-controlled data on water levels, currents, water temperature and salinity out to 72 hours.”
“The Gulf model improves the safety of marine navigation in an area vital to the safe movement of energy resources and other shipping,” acting director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service Nicole LeBoeuf said in the release.
It should help fishermen prepare for their weekend trips, especially when it comes to getting ready for the upcoming summer offshore excursions.
NOAA staff said the northern Gulf model, “combines three models into one and extends the model to include coverage up the Mississippi River to Baton Rouge, Lake Pontchartrain and Bartaria Bay in Louisiana, and along the Corpus Christi waterways of Texas, as well as south to the Mexico border. The seaports covered by this model are some of the busiest in the nation in terms of tonnage, energy, value and other measures.”