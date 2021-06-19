File photo

Bass are biting

These six lures are responsible for taking most of the bass in both the Verret and Atchafalaya basins these days. From top and clockwise are two square-billed crankbaits in shad colors cast around brush, stumps and logs off the banks. The lure at the bottom of the mage is a handmade spinnerbait with a silver willowleaf blade, along with a Strike King spinnerbait with a single gold willowleaf blade, both with white skirts and two sizes of curly tailed trailers. In the middle is a modified Havoc Pit Boss and a Chatterbait rigged with an H&H queen-sized pearl/chartreuse cocahoe minnow.