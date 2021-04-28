Growing up in South Louisiana, Kendrick Carmouche wasn’t like most kids his age.
While many of his classmates were watching cartoons when they got up in the morning, Kendrick was hunting down horse races from across the country.
“I’d wake up at 5:30 in the morning just watching Laurel, Aqueduct, Philadelphia Park, Maryland … I loved it. I just watched it and watched it over the years,” Carmouche said.
In those early days, Kendrick had no way of knowing he’d ever even see those famous race tracks in person, much less win races as a successful jockey on them.
On Saturday in Louisville, he’ll be riding in the biggest race of his life while under a bigger spotlight than he ever imagined.
Carmouche will be the first black jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby since Kevin Krigger did it in 2013.
“I’ve been waiting on the opportunity,” Carmouche said. “The opportunity came and I made the best of it. So far in the last six months, everything’s been going in the right way. I’m just loving life.”
Seize the moment
After 20 years as a professional rider, the 37-year-old jockey’s career began to turn last fall. Now riding on the prestigious New York circuit of tracks, many of the elite jockeys left for the Breeders Cup, giving Carmouche a chance to ride horses for such big-time trainers as Todd Pletcher.
And he seized the moment.
“I got the opportunity to ride some better horses and some better races and just taking advantage of it and just make every opportunity worth it,” Carmouche explained.
In fact, on Dec. 5 at Aqueduct in New York, Carmouche won his first Grade 1 race in the $250,000 Cigar Mile aboard True Timber.
Then on April 4, Carmouche shocked the horse racing world by riding a 72-1 long shot named Bourbonic to a win in the $750,000 Wood Memorial.
That young kid who used to daydream in class about winning horse races was now headed to the Kentucky Derby.
“I work hard,” Carmouche said. “There’s been a lot of down days and rough days, but as you can see, the light did shine on me, so I’m just soaking it all in.”
So is his father Sylvester Carmouche, who is a retired jockey with over 1,300 career wins himself.
This weekend, Kendrick will be giving his parents their first trip to Churchill Downs to witness the Kentucky Derby in person.
“I can’t wait,” Sylvester said. “I just can’t wait to go watch him.”
Positive thinker
To this day, Kendrick calls his father “his No. 1 idol.” He learned about the horse racing game from him, but his parents also taught Kendrick something more valuable than how to avoid trouble on the track.
Talk to either one and it’s hard not to leave with a smile.
Despite the ups and downs in life, neither one wastes much time being negative.
“It comes from both of us,” Sylvester said. “I always did tell him, a wise man is a man who listens and doesn’t talk so much … be humble and respect people and you’ll go a long way. That’s him.
“Oh yeah, that’s helped him.”
There’s no way to know how many times Kendrick has leaned on that advice since leaving home two decades ago to chase a dream.
“No, I didn’t know he’d ride in the Kentucky Derby, but I knew he was going to do good,” Sylvester said. “I knew he was going to be a good rider, because his daddy was a good rider.”
Young Kendrick was taking pictures with horses long before he ever entered the winner's circle sitting on one as the winning jockey, like he has 3,406 times in his career.
“He used to follow me all over,” Sylvester remembers. “He never did tell me he wanted to be a rider. It was just the things he used to do around me. When I’d get back with the horses, he would say, ‘Dad, let me on and go take a picture with them.’
“Sometimes I’d have to get off the horse and he’d get on the horse and go take a picture.”
Chasing the dream
At age 16, he abruptly ended his academic career at Beau Chene High near his home in Arnaudville to become a professional jockey.
“I was ready to ride,” Kendrick said. “I had seen enough what my dad had put out there for me to see. I paid attention and I felt like I was ready.”
First, he rode close to home at Delta and then Evangeline Downs.
Even in those early years, Carmouche said he was always treated fairly. Perhaps he had an advantage, being the son of jockey.
“They knew I had been around,” Kendrick said. “They saw me grow up. They just treated me like a jockey, just the way it’s supposed to be. At the end of the day, we got to go out there and treat each other like professionals.”
Soon, it was to Texas, before heading to Philadelphia in 2008, where he was the leading rider five times.
“Was it hard?” Kendrick said of those early years. “Yes, but my mom and dad had made me a tough kid by that point, so I just dealt with it.”
Whether it was the fear of failure, the many uncertainties of being the youngest jockey at a meet or in pain for six months with a broken leg due to the negligence of another rider, Carmouche has had his fair share of rough days.
But his approach never changed.
“Yes, it really got where I’m at today," Carmouche insisted. "It’s the right way to be as a human being for anybody in life. It’s all about positivity. No, it’s not always going to be good, but if you’re positive enough, it’s going to overcome the negative. That’s the way I think of it.
“I treat everyone the same. I love everybody and I want everybody to love Kendrick. That’s just me. That’s just the person I am. I wouldn’t change it for anyone. It works. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it with my own two eyes. I know how it works.”
During his journey, Kendrick said he’s never once seriously considered hanging up his silks.
“No, it never got to that point, because I always kept faith,” Kendrick said. “I’m for God and God’s for me. That’s the way I look at it in my life. I live for him and I die for him. That’s the way I see it."
These days, Kendrick lives in Delaware with his wife and two children. In Delaware, 21/2 hours away from 10 of the best race tracks in the nation.
On his mind this week is becoming the first black jockey to win the Kentucky Derby since 1902.
The truth is he’ll be making history no matter how high Bourbonic finishes. He’s already the first American-born black jockey to ride the Derby since, ironically, Marlon St. Julien of Lafayette was the first to do so in 79 years back in 2000.
“It is a big deal,” Carmouche said of the social ramifications of his ride Saturday. “I really do think so and I think it should open up more eyes around the world to see my struggles came in riding getting to this point and my journey.
“There were a lot of aches and pains through those years, but you work hard and you stay at it, with faith in God, you can overcome anything. Just put your mind into it. You can do anything you want to do, just put your mind to it.”
Louisiana roots
His Louisiana roots are also significant to Carmouche. In Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, he’ll be rubbing elbows with two Cajun jockeys in Sunset’s Corey Lanerie on Sainthood and Lafayette’s Brian Hernandez on King Fury.
Also, Keepmeinmind is bred by Southern Equine, which is owned by Lafayette’s Mike Moreno.
“When we get back, we remember exactly how you came up and where you’re at today,” Carmouche said. “We don’t forget that.”
Bourbonic opened as a 30-1 longshot, but Carmouche loves his horse.
“He’s a grinder… the longer, the better and he knows how to fight,” Carmouche said. “He’s a fighter. You can feel it in him. He wants to win. When you’ve got a horse that wants to win and you want to win, that’s a great combination. It’s a team effort.”
It shouldn’t be difficult to find the duo coming out of the 20 post position.
“The 20 hole is a good way to look at everything going on inside of you,” Carmouche contended. “I don’t think I’m going to change anything of my horse. That’s his deal. Looking from the outside looking in is beautiful.
“You don’t want to be on the inside looking out, because they can be stacking up and you’re going to be bumped around and cut off. I don’t have to worry about any of that. I can position myself in a perfect spot and go from there.”
Asked about the future, Carmouche isn’t interested in pondering too long. He’s too busy enjoying this current stretch.
“I just pray to God to keep me safe and healthy,” he said. “If he does that for me, the sky is the limit.
“Just keeping feeding me the horse. If you give me the horse, I know I can be the best jockey in this country. That’s how I look at it in my eyes.”