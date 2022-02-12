Fishing for Tucker
STEPHENSVILLE—Top 20 teams from the annual Fishing for Tucker bass tournament with anglers, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds, and top three Big Bass:
Top 20: 1, Alex Heintze-Connor Rushing (5) 17.55 pounds. 2, Jacob Pourciau-Blake Caruso (5) 15.8. 3, Ross Roper-Garrett Strickland (5) 15.72. 4, Shane Carmouche-Dylan Becnel (5) 15.53. 5, Thomas McCrystal-Danny Aucoin (5) 15.32.
6, Corey Wheat-David Cavell (5) 15.25. 7, Joe Paille-Leavitte Hamilton (5) 14.7. 8, Seth Comeaux-Levi Louviere (5) 13.12. 9, Joey Decuir-Mark Sylvester (5) 12.97. 10, Brennon Middleton-Jason Beck (5) 12.93.
11, Winston Michel-Hayden Strubb (5) 12.69. 12, Ty Patin-Tyson Mire (5) 11.96. 13, Tyler Picou-Colby Thompson (5) 11.91. 14, Darryl Savario-Paul Rossi (5) 11.68. 15, Tim Carmouche-Troy Jumonville (5) 11.61.
16, Matt Davis-Tom Davis (4) 10.58. 17, Bryant Bourgeois-Jared Bourgeois (4) 10.58. 18, Alex Perret-Cary Beard (5) 10.12. 19, Scott Buxton-Randy Brown (5) 8.99. 20, Heath Fall-Logan Fall (5) 8.81.
Big Bass: 1, Pourciau-Caruso, 6.07 pounds. 2, Paille-Hamilton, 5.15. 3, Wheat-Cavell, 5.14.