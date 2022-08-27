Jr. SW Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE—Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs August tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 8.4 pounds. 2, Gage Collins, Zachary (4) 6.05. 3, Grayson Bronfils, Baton Rouge (3) 5.09. Big Bass: Bronfils, 2.37 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Eli Shockley, Hammond (5) 6.98. 2, Ethan LeBlanc, Brusly (5) 6.92. 3, Reed Matherne, Walker (4) 5.43. Big Bass: Grant Brouillete. Baton Rouge, 3.61.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Lane LeRay, Brusly (5) 6.5. 2, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (2) 2.3. 3, Blaine Canezaro, Rosedale (1) .81. Big Bass: LeRay, 1.98.
Adult Division: 1, Ricky LeRay, Brusly (5) 13.32. 2, Cody LeBlanc, Brusly (5) 11.4. 3, Hansen Chaney, Walker (5) 10.8. Big Bass: LeRay, 4.24.
Bassmaster Elite
MOBRIDGE, S.D.–Final top 10 from the four-day Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite tournament held on Lake Oahe with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 91-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round. Also Top 10/Louisianans in Angler of the Year standings after 8 of 9 events:
Top 10: 1, Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minnesota (20) 71 pounds, 9 ounces, $100,000. 2, Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Canada (20) 68-6, $35,000. 3, Taku Ito, Chiba, Japan (20) 67-13, $30,000. 4, Marc Frazier, Newnan, Georgia (20) 66-6, $25,000. 5, Matt Robertson, Kuttawa, Kentucky (20) 64-10, $20,000.
6, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 63-8, $19,000. 7, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota (20) 63-2, $18,000. 8, Bryan New, Saluda, South Carolina (20) 60-6, $17,000. 9, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (20) 57-8, $16,000. 10, Cody Huff, Ava, Missouri (20) 54-15, $15,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 34, Darold Gleason, Many (15) 36-0, $10,000. 40, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (14) 33-12, $10,000. 62, Derek Hudnall, Zachary (10) 19-7. 81, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (7) 13-4.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Rivet, $3,000. Huff, $2,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina, 5-12, $1,000. Day 1, Cobb, $1,000. Day 2, Masayuki Matsushita, Tokoname-Shi, Japan, 5-11, $1,000. Day 3, Jay Przekurat, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, 5-6, $1,000. Day 4 (tie) Johnston & Ito, 4-8, $500 each.
VMC Monster Bag: Felix, 23-3 $2,000.
AOY Standings: 1, Brandon Palaniuk, 647. 2, Brandon Lester, 610. 3, Johnston, 601. 4, David Mullins, 597. 5, John Cox, 585. 6, Chris Zaldain, 583. 7, Drew Benton, 582. 8, Walters, 581. 9, Ito, 569. 10, Robertson, 568. Louisiana anglers: 23, Rivet, 517. 28, Hackney, 506. 40, Sumrall, 456. 69, Gleason, 354. 79, Hudnall, 319.