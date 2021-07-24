MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
SALTY KIDS FISHFEST: 5 a.m., July 30-6 p.m. weigh-in deadline, July 31. Grand Isle Marina, Grand Isle. Kids 18-under friendly fishing rodeo. All proceeds benefit pediatric trauma surgeries. Website: saltykidsfishfest.com.
SATURDAY
ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN BASS TOURNAMENT: Safe daylight, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Rods down at 3 p.m., team check-in deadline 4 p.m. Weigh-in ends 4:15 p.m. Two-angler teams. Fee $100. Benefits Louisiana BASS Nation qualifier with expenses in national event. Waters south of U.S. 90 off limits. Email Ryan Lavigne: rlavigne12@yahoo.com
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 5—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
AUG. 6-7–17th CUT OFF FISHING CLUB RODEO: Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Benefits South Lafourche High scholarships. Inshore & offshore categories. Adult and Youth divisions. Entry fees $15 & $20 including meals. Youth crab races. Call Roy Dubois (985) 693-7184/(985) 258-5110 or Lon Griffin (985) 278-2706. Website: cutofffishingclub.com.
AUG. 7—TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except for the double-rig line area in Breton & Chandeleur sounds. All state outside waters are open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack (reopens Aug. 1) & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
• U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River off the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
• Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
• Drawdowns scheduled to begin Aug. 2 on Black and Clear Lake (Natchitoches Parish).
• Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com