The Ragin' Cajuns will have six home football games and three national TV appearances in 2019, according to the official schedule released Friday by the Sun Belt Conference.
Cajun Field will host of one of the nationally televised games when UL hosts Appalachian State in a rematch of the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship game. That game is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9 on ESPN2.
Two other midweek games will be on the road when UL travels to Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 17 and to Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Nov. 7. Both of those games will appear on ESPNU. All other Cajun Field home games and Sun Belt Conference games will be available on ESPN+.
UL will open its season at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Aug. 31 against Mississippi State, which will be a home game for the Cajuns. Three other non-conference games, at home vs. Liberty and Texas Southern and a road contest at Ohio are scheduled for the following three Saturdays before the Cajuns open conference play at Georgia Southern on Sept. 28.
The Cajuns will host Texas State for homecoming Nov. 2.
Ragin' Cajuns 2019 football schedule
Saturday, Aug. 31 Mississippi State (Superdome)
Saturday, Sept. 7 Liberty
Saturday, Sept. 14 Texas Southern
Saturday, Sept. 21 at Ohio
Saturday, Sept. 28 *at Georgia Southern
Wednesday, Oct. 7 *Appalachian State
Thursday, Oct. 15 *at Arkansas State
Saturday, Nov. 2 *Texas State
Thursday, Nov.r 7 *at Coastal Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 16 *at South Alabama
Saturday, Nov. 23 *Troy
Saturday, Nov. 30 *ULM
Saturday, Dec. 7 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game
*Sun Belt Conference games