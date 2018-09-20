Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo likes the improvements his team is making week to week. At 0-3, he’s hoping this is the week it translates into victory.
The Lions travel west to Beaumont, Texas, to face Lamar (1-2) in a Southland Conference battle. Both teams are 0-1 in league play.
“You grow that with game experience,” Scelfo said after last week’s 33-25 loss to reigning SLC champ Central Arkansas. “We’re practicing better. We had a good week last week.”
SLU fell behind 27-10 to UCA but battled back after a lightning delay to turn it into a one-score game with 1:24 left. The Lions didn’t quit but couldn’t overcome their self-inflicted wounds: three turnovers and 16 penalties for 140 yards.
“Unacceptable,” Scelfo said of the flags. “We spend a lot of time on those things. We point out in practice not doing those things. We have to do a better job.”
The Lions' challenge this week will be on the defensive side. Lamar has scored 118 points combined in two of its three games, the other being a 77-0 loss to Texas Tech.
The Cardinals lost to Northwestern State 49-48 on a blocked extra point after their final score. They twice rallied from behind after trailing 28-0 and 49-35.
Quarterback Darrel Colbert is the lynchpin with 281 yards rushing and four touchdowns while passing for 518 yards and seven scores. He accounted for all seven TDs last week, three rushing and four passing. His top target is Dorian Gaston (five catches, 134 yards, three TDs) who is averaging 26.8 yards per catch.
“They’ve got some dynamic players,” Scelfo said. “(Colbert) is an accurate thrower, moves around well, also athletic. They use a mixture of option and throwing the football. Not so much a horizontal pass game but a vertical pass game. You’ll see more shots being taken, and they’ve got guys who can go get it.”
The Lions will be a bit short-handed Saturday. Starting free safety and second-leading tackler Matt Wright was lost for the season with an ACL tear last week. Scelfo said multiple players could fill in, including Tre Spann, Zeke Walker and Breyleon Thorns.
The Lions might also be hurting offensively with quarterback Lorenzo Nunez and offensive tackle Kirk Strickland listed as game-time decisions. Nunez shares quarterback duties with Chason Virgil but gives the Lions a change of pace in the option game, and also plays running back and receiver.
Virgil will have to pick up the slack and he has been effective at times. He threw for 384 yards and a TD last week and has 931 yards and five TDs for the season. He’ll be looking for Juwan Petit-Frere, who has caught 14 passes for 318 yards and two scores.
“They are good up front and bring a lot of pressure,” Scelfo said. “It’s a feast or famine deal. They made some plays last week and got to the quarterback.
“We're making mistakes but our guys are growing from it. We’re seeing improvement Week 1 to Week 2 to Week 3.”