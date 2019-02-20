Chustz Memorial
NEW ROADS — Sunday’s top five teams and top big bass from the annual “Boomie” Chustz Memorial Bass tournament series held on False River with anglers and their five-bass catch weights in pounds and ounces:
Top 5: 1, Buster Roy-Ryan Fabre, 18.45 pounds. 2, Wayne Major-Shannon Fairchild, 16.14. 3, Brad Buoy-Chuck Ballard, 15.61. 4, Gene Andre-Chris Mitchell, 14.95. 5, David Plunkett-Daryl Krumholt, 13.0.
Big Bass: Roy-Fabre, 7.63 pounds.
Bassmaster Elite
GWINNETT, Ga.–Sunday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series held on Lake Lanier with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and other Louisiana anglers in the 75-angler field. Only the top 35 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Paul Mueller, Naugatuck, Connecticut (20) 69 pounds, $100,000. 2, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 68-2, $25,000. 3, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (20) 66-1, $20,000. 4, David Mullins, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee (20) 65-14, $15,000. 5, Todd Auten, Lake Wylie, South Carolina (20) 63-6, $15,000.
6, Bill Weidler, Helena, Alabama (20) 62-3, $15,000. 7, Brandon Card, Knoxville, Tennessee (20) 60-4, $15,000. 8, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (20) 59-13, $15,000. 9, Clent Davis, Montevallo, Alabama (20) 58-8, $15,000. 10, Chris Johnston, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada (20) 57-7, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Bill Lowen, Brookville, Indiana, 6-14, $1,500.
Louisiana anglers: 42, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 25-5, $2,500. 45, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (10) 24-13, $2,500. 51, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (10) 23-1, $2,500. 59, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (8) 20-12, $2,500. 62, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (8) 19-15, $2,500. 65, Brett Preuett, Monroe (8) 19-2, $2,500. 71, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (7) 15-14, $2,500.
Major League Fishing
CONROE, Texas — Sunday’s final top 10 from the six-day Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour held on Lake Conroe with anglers, number of bass caught in the final round in parentheses, total catch weight in pounds and ounces/day's heaviest bass. Only the top 10 in the 80-angler field qualified for the Championship Round after Knockout and Elimination rounds:
Top 10: 1, Edwin Evers (24) 51 pounds, 12 ounces/8-1. 2, Jeff Sprague (20) 40-8/4-1. 3, Boyd Duckett (20) 35-15/4-3. 4, Brent Ehrler (19) 34-13/3-7. 5, David Walker (15) 34-7/5-1. 6, Jordan Lee (13) 27-8/5-4. 7, Randall Tharp (7) 17-3/4-3. 8, Wesley Strader (5) 9-11/4-2. 9, Gary Klein (4) 7-0/2-4. 10, Stephen Browning (4) 6-2/1-15.