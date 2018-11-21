SUNDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB FINAL 2018 MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, 9300 St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: SouthLAHighPower@hotmail.com.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., meeting room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
FLY TYING AT BASS PRO: 6 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Bring tools, materials provided. Call Ron Brooks (225) 271-3100.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
DOVES: Second split, through Nov. 25, South Zone; closed in North Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 25, State Deer Area 3, 7, 8 & 10, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Nov. 26-30, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 26-Dec. 30, State Deer Area 7, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 1-Jan. 6, State Deer Areas 3, 8, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 1-Jan. 6, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DUCKS: Through Dec. 2, Coastal, East & West Waterfowl Zones.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 2, statewide, first split.
GEESE: Through Dec. 2, all species, statewide except closed to taking Canada geese in portions of Cameron and Vermilion parishes.
CONSERVATION ORDER:Dec. 3-14, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 5, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6. Still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Areas 5 & 9. Still-hunt only, bucks only except “doe” days Nov. 23-25.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 2, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 29—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
DEC. 1-2—EAGLE DAYS: Loess Bluff National Wildlife Refuge, Forest City, Missouri. Website: fws.gov.
DEC. 4—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Richard Latiolais (337) 354-8957.
DEC. 5—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
