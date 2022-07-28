Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo
GRAND ISLE — Thursday’s first-day leaderboard of the three-day 94th annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with divisions, specie categories, anglers, their hometowns (when available) and weight of catch in pounds in Tarpon and pounds and ounces in remaining divisions. Boat name listed in tag & release divisions. The Redfish Stringer category is the weight of five redfish measuring a minimum of 16 inches but less than 27 inches long.
Tarpon: 1, Dale Prosperie, Houma, 152.6 pounds. 2, Al Cenac, Houma, 129.2.
Tarpon Tag & Release: 1, Cade Candies, “Coon Pop,” 100 points. 2, Greg Baudoin, “LiL Coon,” 100 points.
BIG GAME DIVISION
Blackfin Tuna: 1,David Zeumer, Weeky Wachee, Florida, 27-6 . 2, Jon Scully, Berwick, 22-2.
No entries in Blue Marlin, Bull Dolphin, Yellowfin Tuna nor Wahoo.
SHORELINE DIVISION
Amberjack: Closed season.
Barracuda: 1, Keith Adams, Houma, 11-8.
Grouper: 1, Darcey Kiffe, Larose, 38-6. 2, Ann Candies, Des Allemands, 26-2. 3, Kiffe, 23-0.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Andy Hebert, Raceland, 24-8. 2, Rob Breaux, Thibodaux, 21-6.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Brandon Andrews, Youngsville, 10-6. 2, Gerard Smith, Grand Isle, 8-2. 3, Tyler Thomason, Baton Rouge, 7-6.
Red Snapper: 1, David Zeumer, Weeky Wachee, Florida, 17-4. 2, Jon Scully, Berwick, 16-4.
No entries in Bluefish, Bonito, Cobia, King Mackerel, Spanish Mackerel. Spadefish nor Tripletail.
INSIDE DIVISION
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Rob Muller, Covington, 4-2.
Drum: 1, David Eberts, Mandeville, 44-0. 2, Mason Day, Grand Isle, 29-8. 3, Pierson Peebles, Lafayette, 17-6.
Redfish: 1, Caden Camardelle, Paradis, 31-2. 2, Jean-Luc Lapeyare, Houma, 24-4. 3, Gary Kinler, Luling, 19-6.
Speckled Trout: 1, Benji Rayburn, Baton Rouge, 4-8. 2, Terry St. Cyr, Lafayette, 4-6. 3, Scott Duplechain, Port Barre, 3-6.
No entries in Croaker, Flounder, Redfish Stringer, Sheepshead nor White Trout.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Hardhead Catfish: 1, Mason Day, Grand Isle, 1-6. 2, Day, 1-6. 3, Day, 1-2
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 3-0.
Channel Mullet: 1, Louis Rodrigue, 0-2.
Croaker: 1, Grant Giddens, Thibodaux, 0-4.
Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 6-8.
Speckled Trout: 1, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 1-6. 2, Rodrigue, 1-6. 3, Rodrigue, 1-6.
White Trout: 1, Grant Giddens, Thibodaux, 1-0. 2, Jake Giddens, Thibodaux, 1-0. 3, Anna Grace Giddens, Thibodaux, 0-8.
No entries in Flounder.
KAYAK DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, David Breaux, Cut Off, 2-0.
No entries in Redfish nor Redfish Stringer.