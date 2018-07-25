LSC Bass
BELLE RIVER—Top 20 teams from Saturday’s first Louisiana Sportsmen’s Coalition bass tournament with anglers, number of bass weighed in parentheses and total catch weight in pounds. Also top three teams in big-bass standings:
Top 20: 1, Creed David-Hunter David (5) 14.99 pounds. 2, Beau Fitch-Jeff McMorris (5) 13.13. 3, Ross Roper-Jeremy Roper (5) 12.77. 4, Chucky Son-Randy Son (5) 12.7. 5, Neal Normand-Tray Haydel (5) 12.3.
6, Brock Carpenter-TJ Stovall (4) 12.23. 7, Wade Leblanc-Daniel Aucoin (5) 12.05. 8, Dennis Martinez-Cody Fall (5) 11.88. 9, Willie Couch-Warren Couch (5) 11.78. 10, Malcom Smith-Ryan Gomez (5) 11.54.
11, Hunter Parra-James Simmons (5) 11.24. 12, Chris Cordell-Byron Keith (5) 11.21. 13, Todd Rabalais-Austin Abadie (5) 11.2. 14, Teal Smith-Deon Landry (5) 11.03. 15, Roger Hudnall-Steve Gulatto (5) 10.56.
16, Gilbert Fortenberry-Brad Duplessis (5) 10.43. 17, Kyle Kliebert-Trevor Jeansonne (5) 10.25. 18, Derek Bourgeois-Adam Michel (5) 10.12. 19, Vernon Silver-Gerald Butler (5) 9.91. 20, John Chaney-Hanson Chaney (5) 9.85.
Big Bass: 1, David-David, 5.1 pounds. 2, Carpenter-Stovall, 4.69. 3, Parra-Simmons, 4.3.
Jr. SW Bassmasters
BELLE RIVER–Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Belle River Public Landing (Atchafalaya Basin). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Wyatt Ensminger, Pride (5) 8.66 pounds. 2, Trace Day, Denham Springs (5) 6.21. 3, Dawson Andrews, Greenwell Springs (5) 6.04. Big Bass: Ensminger, 3.44 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Beau Landry, Brusly (5) 8.49. 2, Gage Collins, Zachary (5) 7.72. 3, Daymon Columbia, Denham Springs (3) 7.06. Big Bass: Columbia, 3.2.
7-10 yr. Age Group: 1, Branson McMillan (2) Brusly, 2.2. 2, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (2) 2.0. 3, Noah Roblin (2) 1.56. Big Bass: McMillan, 1.44.
Adult Division: 1, Tommy Simoneaux, Zachary (5) 9.42. 2, Will Major, Zachary (5) 9.23. 3, Tommy Abbott, Greenwell Springs (5) 8.6. Big Bass: Erich Matherne, Walker, 2.55.
College Nationals
TAHLEQUAH, Okla.—Saturday’s final top 10 and other Louisiana schools from the three-day Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops on Tenkiller Lake with anglers, their schools, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces. Also team with heaviest bass:
Top 10: 1, Garrett Enders-Cody Huff, Bethel U. (13) 41 pounds, 6 ounces. 2, Bradley Dunagan-Nick Ratliff, Campbellsville (13) 39-7. 3, Nolan Minor-Casey Lanier, West Virginia (11) 32-13. 4, Cole Burdeshaw-Peyton McCord, Auburn (10) 31-2. 5, Ty Cox-Alden Keel Jr., Blue Mountain (10) 28-8.
6, Thor Swanson-Mitch Swanson, Bemidji State (12) 28-5. 7, Lucas Murphy-Nolan Hitt, Grand Valley State (10) 27-11. 8, Dustin Nash-Gregory Green, Northwestern State (10) 25-0. 9, Dillon Harrell-Colby Bryant, Sam Houston State (8) 22-9. 10, Tanner Ward, Kent State (9) 20-3.
Other Louisiana teams: 22, JP Kimbrough-Ryan Antee, LSU-Shreveport (4) 13-11. 25, Tyler Rivet-Jared Bascle, Nicholls State (5) 12-10. 26, Tyler Craig-Spencer Lambert, UL-Monroe (5) 12-10. 40, Alex Murray-Trent Manuel, McNeese State (4) 9-9. 60, Adam Forester-Scott McClellan. La. Tech (3) 6-7.
64, Brennan Soileau-Garrett McDonald, La. Tech (3) 5-9. 90, Johnny Ledet-Logan Laprarie, Northwestern State (1) 2-10. 95, Trent Turner-Kyle Weems, La. Tech (1) 2-5. 115, Hunter Freeman-Wesley Banks, UL-Monroe (1) 1-10.
Big Bass: Kimbrough-Antee (LSU-S), 5 pounds, 9 ounces.