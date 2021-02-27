THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
FRIDAY
WOMEN’S FISHING 101 WORKSHOPS: Registration deadline. Basic fishing instruction for women 18 and older. Waddill Wildlife Education Center, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Dates: April 10, April 24, May 8 & May 22. COVID-19 safety guidelines. State fishing license required. Registration website: wlf.louisiana.gov then “fishing” & “women’s fishing workshops” pull-down tabs.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL/SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: Through March 7, North & South zones. Limited taking blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 14—DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Begins at 2 a.m.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gag grouper & gray triggerfish (gray triggerfish season opens March 1); commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish, gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range, Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge (Maurepas Swamp WMA), Elmer’s Island, some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) open Thursdays-Sundays.
-Turtle excluder device mandatory webinars: For reimbursement funds. 9:30 a.m., March 2, 9, 16 & 23. Website registration: appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Skimmer_TED_Reimbursement_Program. Call Julia Lightner (504) 286-4041. Email: jlightner@wlf.la.gov.
