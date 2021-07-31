The last time

This 149-pound, 6-ounce tarpon weighed by Bourg's Bill Price during the 90th annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo in 2018 might be the last time this species will be weighed in future Grand Isle rodeos. The Louisiana Tarpon Club has put an emphasis on live tag-and-release efforts off the Louisiana coast. No tarpon were weighed during the 2019 rodeo nor during last weekend's event. The club put a $1,000 reward for the boat with the most tagged-and-released fish this year. In 2019, 10 tarpon were caught and released. There were five at last weekend's Tarpon Rodeo.