Speckled trout.
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters.
And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
Their finding? Overfished.
Marine biologist Jason Adriance has been Wildlife and Fisheries’ point man throughout this now two-year discussion.
And, the state’s agency’s position about creel and length limits has been consistent after a series of public meetings over the intervening months.
The 15-trout daily limit is a tad more liberal than first proposed, but the 13½-inch minimum size has been a constant.
Why?
It’s simple in biologists’ terms: the state agency’s staff report stated, “Most spotted seatrout, male and female, begin to spawn at age 1, usually the following summer after they hatch. Age-1 females average between 8 and 11 inches. Males are typically smaller, averaging between 6 and 9 inches.
“The increasing harvest of age-1 and -2 fish is something we’re seeing statewide. We have not seen a major decline in recruitment (younger fish), so experienced anglers are still able to catch trout. But we are seeing changes in the population structure of trout that, as biologists, causes us to be concerned over the ability of the population to maintain itself.”
So, the biologists believe something on the order of new three-year daily/size limits will help bring the overall population shift more in line with a population that can maintain itself without more stringent management schemes.
The current limit on trout is 25 with a minimum length of 12 inches.
Now, this week, specifically during Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge, the LDWF marine fisheries staff is ready to make their pitch for a notice of intent to change daily creel and minimum size limits.
The proposal will follow their long-stated position, that being to drop the daily creel limit to 15 and require “keeper” trout to measure 13½ inches or longer.
That position hasn’t changed much, although there were other options like 12 fish per day, or maybe 10, with various length limits discussed during a series of public meetings.
There is opposition to the move: CCA Louisiana, with 20,000-plus members the state’s largest recreational fishing group, has come out with an alternate 12-inch minimum size alternative — the 12-inch rule has been in effect for decades.
Its executive director David Cresson said the association’s position jibes with the 15-fish limit, but counters the 13½-inch rule in the belief it targets taking more larger breeding trout from the population.
“From everything we’ve discussed, we believe 15 and 12 is the most reasonable change for the majority of members across the state,” Cresson said. “And, we considered all the factors, looked at the science, and 15 and 12 is a better option.
“When you add in the fact that a larger minimum size limit could put additional pressure on larger female fish, well, that’s certainly something we don’t want to see.”
Cresson said the risk of a new and larger minimum size limit will impact more than the trout population, that the 15 and 12 will “allow (fishermen) to continue to enjoy the resources and help speed any recovery needed, and won’t have an exceptionally heavy impact on business and charter captains, lodges and marinas.”
The 15-trout daily limit will bring a statewide daily creel limit in line with a 15-trout limit established on Calcasieu Lake more than a decade ago.
Charterboat captain Aaron Pierce is another campaigning for continuing the 12-inch size minimum.
He’s spent his life on the water operating his fish-catching business from Golden Meadow south to The Fourchon. His dedication to the water and what lives in it spurred him to get a master’s degree in oceanography.
“You know 15 fish honestly does not make a difference from the current 25 fish (daily) limit. Overall, it won’t make a difference because, from what we’ve been told, the average catch is two fish (per angler per trip),” Pierce said.
“We’re willing to give in for the 15 fish, to handle three guys that’s 45 fish, and that’s a good day on the water,” he said.
“It’s the 13½ I can’t agree with,” Pierce said. “(The biologists) tell us rod-and-reel is overfishing the trout, then they tell us thay want to have a 13½-inch size which means we’re going to keep the larger females, that we’re going to have to target more bigger fish.
“That means we’ll get (live) croakers and pogeys to catch and keep trout, and it’s proven the bigger trout are females. The inch-and-a-half won’t make that much of a difference, and there’s evidence to prove that.”
No matter what the commission approves, there will be a public comment period.
All indications are by Jan. 1, there will be new rules for taking speckled trout.
And, Cresson hit this nail on the head: “This is one of the most impactful decisions this commission will make in years.”
Pogeys, too
Just two weeks after Omega Protein admitted that one of its boats cut its nets containing an estimated 900,000 pogeys near Holly Beach, the commission also will take up this issue.
Another agenda item for Thursday’s meeting to “Receive and consider a notice of intent to modify menhaden (pogey) regulations in regards to abandonment of purse seine gear.”
The LDWF has set up a live audio/video Zoom broadcast for this meeting. The webinar registration website: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DMaBYmnMTceOL5o-WsNcYA
Thanks to you
Hunters for the Hungry executive director Julie Grunewald reported last weekend’s Clean Out Your Freezer Day collected a little more than 15,500 pounds of frozen meats and fish.
“That’s more than seven tons going to the needy of Louisiana,” Grunewald said. “If you still have donations that need to be picked up, email: julie@h4hla.org. It's not too late to contribute.”