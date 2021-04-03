TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Jean Lafitte Civic Center, 4953 City Park Street, Lafitte.
WEDNESDAY
JOINT FISHERIES TASK FORCE WORKING GROUP MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
ORVIS SPRING DRY FLY-FISHING FUNDAMENTALS: 7 p.m. Digital tips for rigging, techniques & Patterns. Website (info): orvis.com/batonrouge.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE: 6:45 a.m. daily launch, 3 p.m. weigh-ins, Sabine River, City of Orange boat ramp, Orange, Texas.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 11—LOUISIANA DUCKS UNLIMITED REGIONAL SPORTING CLAYS SHOOT: 8 a.m., Covey Rise Lodge, Husser. 30 team limit, 100 clays. $150 individuals, $500 4-gun team. Call Covey Rise (985) 747-6310.
APRIL 12—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
APRIL 12-15—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Final action on “Modification of Annual Catch Limits for Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper” & “Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper Recreational Data Calibration and Recreational Catch Limits” frameworks. Schedule (all times CDT): April 12, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Shrimp, Mackerel, Data Collection committees (closed session 8-9 a.m.); April 13, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reef Fish committee, public comment 4:30-5:30 p.m.; April 14, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reef Fish Committee, full council, public comment 1-4:30 p.m.; April 15, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., full council session, committee reports. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
APRIL 15—ORVIS FISHING VIDEO/TACKLE TUNE-UP: 7 p.m., digital tips nymph Fishing & April 22, Are Your Rods and Reels Ready? Saltwater Blitz. Website (info): orvis.com/batonrouge.
APRIL 17—MIGRATORY BIG BIRD DAY: 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Cotton Road, Patterson. Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau event. “Friendly” bird watchers tournament. Registration ($10) required. Call Cajun Coast (985O 380-8224.
APRIL 17-25—NATIONAL PARKS WEEK: No park admission fees, April 17. COVID-19 mandates. Website: nps.gov/npweek or nationalparkweek.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: through May 1. Area B: through April 24. Area C: through April 17.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: State outside waters from Calliou Boca west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island is open. Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gag grouper; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31, 2021. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
- All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open. Mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures.
- Tunica Hills WMA closed to the nonhunting public April 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 for turkey season.
- Closed because flooding and/or repairs: Pearl River WMA gate at Old U.S. 11 locked including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (ATVs only); Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA (WMA open for all other uses); Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac-A-Sostien & Catfish Bayou roads on Richard Yancey WMA; and, Deer Park Lake public boat ramp.
- Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) open Thursdays-Sundays.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com