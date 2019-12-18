HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DOVES: Dec. 19-Jan. 31, South Zone.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Through Dec. 20, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DUCKS: Dec. 21-Jan. 19, Coastal Waterfowl Zone.
DUCKS: Dec. 21-Jan. 26, West Waterfowl Zone.
CANADA GEESE: Dec. 21-Jan. 31, statewide. Closed in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
GEESE: Dec. 21-Feb. 9, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow and Ross’ geese.
SNIPE: Dec. 21-Feb. 28, statewide.
DOVES: Dec. 28-Jan. 26, North Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 29, State Deer Area 7, 8 with/without dogs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Dec. 30-Jan. 5, State Deer Areas 7 & 8.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 1, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 12, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Area 5, bucks only, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 19, State Deer Area 9, bucks only except either-sex days Dec. 21-22, with/without dogs.
DUCKS: Through Jan. 26, East Waterfowl Zone.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper open daily until further notice; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper season to close in federal waters Jan. 1-May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational lane snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters. Lane snapper season will reopen Jan. 1, 2020.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters except portions of the Pontchartrain Basin. See state Wildlife & Fisheries for details closure map: wlf.louisiana.gov.
2020 CALENDAR
Friday, Dec. 27 is the deadline for submitting activities and events for The Advocate's Outdoors 2019 Calendar scheduled to be published in January.
Please include: Event's name/title, time, date and location including the site, address and city. Also include all fees, age limits or skill requirements, beneficiaries for fundraising events, and full name of the contact person with the area code , phone number and/or e-mail address.
Email to Joe Macaluso: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com