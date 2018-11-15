Archie Manning was named Thursday the recipient of the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award, which is presented on special occasions by the Southeastern Conference.

The award is presented to former student-athletes, coaches, graduates or administrators of SEC institutions or conference office who've maintained a lifetime of interest in college athletics and have exhibited superior leadership qualities and made a significant impact to the betterment of the mission of the SEC.

"Archie Manning is more than a football legend in the Southeastern Conference. His integrity, leadership and contributions to society make him a pillar of a wider community that transcends sport,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in announcing the award. "Archie has left an indelible mark on the SEC through his participation in athletics, his service organization leadership and his dedication to family values."

Manning will be honored during the annual SEC Legends Dinner on Nov. 30, the night before the league's football championship game in Atlanta.

The former Ole Miss football and baseball star will also be recognized during on-field activities before the title game, which will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The prestigious Distinguished Service Award is named for Mike Slive, who served as SEC commissioner from 2002-14.

Slive, who died at the age of 77 in May, was named the first DSA recipient upon his retirement in 2014, and it was subsequently named in his honor.

In a news release, the SEC said Manning has never hidden his allegiance to the conference and is an ambassador for the league — using his national platform to promote the ideals of the SEC and encouraging student-athletes to take advantage of the educational opportunities the SEC and its member institutions provide.

This is the second major distinction to be bestowed upon Manning this year.

The 69-year-old Manning recently was named the 2018 recipient of the American Spirit Medallion, given by the National World War II Museum to an individual who demonstrates extraordinary dedication to the principles that strengthen America’s freedom and democracy.

He will also be honored in January with the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Distinguished American Award.