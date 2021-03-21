It was hard for Roberto Diaz to restrain his emotions.
Thirteen years as a professional, 113 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, and 194 starts in sanctioned PGA Tour events, without a victory and several close calls and issues in his personal and golfing life.
It all combined to keep him out of the winner’s circle in every event the Veracruz, Mexico, native had played since graduating from South Carolina-Aiken.
"I told my putting coach, you know what, I’m never going to win," the 34-year-old Diaz said Sunday afternoon. "I'm not a winner. I’m just out here to make money, it’s just my business. I’m just never going to win."
Diaz said that about 15 minutes after he made clutch shot after clutch shot down the stretch Sunday at Le Triomphe Golf Club, holding on in a tense man-to-man battle with PGA Tour veteran Peter Uihlein to claim the championship in the $600,000 Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
Diaz had four runner-up finishes in his professional career, three of them on the Korn Ferry Tour, but Sunday’s win moved him from 22nd to ninth on the Tour points list. He’s in solid shape to earn a PGA Tour card that goes to the top 25 on that list at the end of the regular season in August.
"It’s been a long road for me," Diaz said while tearing up, after making five pars down the stretch after losing a four-stroke lead at mid-round. "All I could think about on the course is just sustain the moment. It sounds so cliché, but you have to stay in the moment. I can’t explain how bad I wanted to win. It’s a monkey off my back. I wanted this for so long, and now that I have it, it’s something that I can’t describe. I didn’t even care about the flag or the check."
That’s easy to say when you’re holding the ceremonial champion’s flag and a tournament-record $108,000 first-place check, but there was nothing easy coming down the stretch of Sunday’s final round over the 7,061-yard par-71 Le Triomphe layout.
Diaz, who now lives in San Antonio with his wife and infant son, saw his lead balloon from one to four strokes on the 548-yard par-five seventh hole. Diaz found the green in two and rolled in a 28-foot eagle putt, while Uihlein found the water off the tee and missed a 12-foot par putt for one of his three bogeys in the final round.
That lead didn’t waver until the 560-yard par-5 12th hole, when Diaz hit a safe 5-iron and made it a three-shot hole while Uihlein blasted driver and then hit a laser 4-iron from 247 yards over the water to within 12 feet of a tight pin and rolled in the eagle putt.
"I had to make something happen on 12, and I was able to execute," said the Jupiter, Fla., product and former Oklahoma State standout. "No question I was aiming for the flag."
Suddenly the lead was down to one, and two holes later that stroke vanished when Uihlein chipped in after an errant second shot on the par-four 12th hole. At that point, no one else was within three strokes of the two leaders playing together in the final group.
Both parred the par-four 15th and the par-three 16th, and for a minute it appeared that tie would continue when both found the green with their second shots on the par-four 17th. But after Diaz had a routine two-putt, Uihlein’s putt caught a ridge and ended up five feet away, and he missed coming back for his only three-putt of the week.
"Kind of a bad time for that, but it is what it is," Uihlein said. "The first putt there I just flat out misread it, and the next one kinda took a little bit of a bump."
That gave Diaz a one-shot lead going to the 18th – the toughest hole on the course Sunday (4.19) – and that lead looked safe when Uihlein drove into the water on the left side on the long par-four.
"I drove it pretty bad all day," Uihlein said, "so I wasn’t overly surprised with the outcome there. I’m pretty gung ho sometimes. I live by the driver and die by it."
Uihlein’s third shot, though, came up pin high and he rolled in the par putt, meaning that Diaz had to find the green out of a fairway bunker and then two-putt for the championship … which he did by leaving his first putt within 18 inches.
"I thought it was one of the best lag putts I’ve ever hit in my life," Diaz said. "It was a tough putt, over a ridge and coming down the hill. It crossed my mind not to hit it too hard and hit it off the green."
Diaz had struggled with his putting at the last Korn Ferry Tour stop three weeks ago at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida, with double-figure three-putt greens. He solved those struggles with 15 birdies in his 65-64 middle rounds which helped him bring a two-stroke lead into the final round, and added two more birdies and the eagle along with several par saves on Sunday on his way to a three-under 68.
Tom Whitney of Dallas, who made the field as an alternate, posted the day’s best round with an eight-under 63 and wound up in sole possession of third place at 16-under 268 and Stephan Jaeger of Chattanooga had a final-round 65 to finish fourth at 269.
The shot of the day was turned in on the very first hole, when Jack Maguire of St. Petersburg, Fla., holed out his second hot on the 556-yard par-five. The albatross was only the second in the 30-year history of the Louisiana Open, and the first since the tournament’s 1992 inaugural when R. W. Eaks holed his second shot on the par-five fifth hole in the second round.