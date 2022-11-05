The winner

Junction City, Oregon, artist Buck Spencer won the 2023 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Competition after his rendering of a pair of buffleheads was judged best among 19 entries submitted by eight Louisiana artists along with artists from Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington. It's the 35th annual contest and Spencer's work will serve as the Louisiana Duck Stamp for the 2023-2024 waterfowl season.