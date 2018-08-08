Salty Kids
GRAND ISLE—Saturday’s final leaderboard from the inaugural Salty Kids Fish Fest held from Sand Dollar Marina with divisions, categories, anglers and weights of their catches in pounds and ounces:
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Amberjack: 1, Preston Perry-John Russell DeMoss, 46 pounds, 2 ounces. 2, Morgan Perry, 44-4. 3, Molly Perry, 39-10.
Dolphin: 1, Amelia Landry, 7-6. 2, Elle Uter, 6-2.
Cobia: 1, Logan Lefort, 47-8. 2, Parker Zito, 37-12. 3, Emmalyn Schexnaydre, 24-6.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, John Austin Levin, 7-6. 2, Allie Ockmond, 7-0. 3, Matthew Graffanini, 6-10.
Red Snapper: 1, Aiden Blount, 15-8. 2, Bruen Johnson, 14-6. 3, Sheldon Labbe, 14-4.
No entries in yellowfin tuna nor blackfin tuna.
INSHORE DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, Mason Pierre, 3-6. 2, Madison Pierre, 2-4. 3, Madison Schexnaydre, 2-2.
White Trout: 1, Carter Oufnac, 0-10. 2, Joseph Picciola, 0-8. 3, Hudson Aicklen, 0-6.
Sheepshead: 1, Madison Pierre, 4-12. 2, Reese Fauveau, 4-8. 3, Lee Hymel, 4-6.
Catfish: 1, Carter Oufnac, 3-12. 2, Remy Fauveau, 3-4. 3, Tripp Collins, 2-12.
Redfish: 1, Eagan Palmisano, 8-14. 2, Davis Roberts, 7-14. 3, Rilee Sharkey, 4-12.
Flounder: 1, Davis Roberts, 2-8. 2, Remy Fauveau, 2-6. 3, Casey Meaux, 1-4.
FAMILY CHALLENGE
Offshore: 1, Settoon Family (red snapper, cobia, amberjack), 73-8. 2, Lefort Family (red snapper, mangrove snapper, cobia), 64-2. 3, Kessler Family (cobia, amberjack, red snapper), 59-10.
Inshore: 1, Roberts Family (redfish, flounder, speckled trout), 12-8. 2, Sanford Family (gafftopsail catfish, sheepshead, flounder), 10-10. 3, Palmisano Family (redfish, sheepshead, speckled trout), 10-8.
High School Nationals
PARIS, Tenn.—Louisiana teams finishing among the top 170 in the three-day Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship held on Kentucky Lake with order of finish, anglers, their high schools or teams, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass daily limit) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces. Only the top 12 teams advanced to Saturday’s finals from the 337-team field:
4, Wes Rollo-Hunter Owens, Natchitoches Central High (11) 37 pounds, 7 ounces. 7, Michael Bonadona-Greg Diamond, Brusly High (11) 32-13. 44, Bryant Martin-Grant Schexnailder, Notre Dame High, (6) 15-10. 61, Hayden Pinho-Hunter Pinho, Patterson High (5) 13-12. 75, Hunter Courvelle-Alex Erickson, Sam Houston High (5) 12-7.
88, Reid Rayborn-Brock Bennett, Livingston Parish Bassmasters 6 6 11-1. 91, Dawson Andrews-Wyatt Ensminger, Central High (5) 10-11. 93, Jonathan Burns-Zach Naquin, Assumption High (3) 10-11. 97, Hunter Martin-Justin Jacob, Lutcher High (4) 10-9. 145, Casey Anderson-Brett Wray, North DeSoto High (3) 7-12. 174, Braxton Voisin-Cameron Cannon, St. Thomas More (2) 6-2.
CCA ‘Lege’ Rodeo
GRAND ISLE—Results from Saturday’s annual CCA Louisiana Legislators Rodeo with divisions, categories, anglers and the charter captains, crew captains & boat names in parentheses):
Top Youth Anglers: 1, Abigail, Hannah, Jack & Will Johnson (Luke Difulco). 2, Ralston, Calla & Koko Graves (Damon Wood, Lance Hidalgo, “On Ice”). 3, Russel, William & Henry Peacock (Justin Bowles, Sam Barbera).
Redfish: 1, John Bel Edwards (Trey Ourso. “Live Cricket”). 2, Andrew Schexnayder (Ourso). 3, Krista Johnson (Rad Trascher).
Speckled Trout: 1, John Kennedy (Frank Drehr, Chris Macaluso, “G Marie”). 2, Kevin Pearson (Chris Lapeyre, “My High 2”). 3, Ross White (Drehr, Macaluso).
Sheepshead: 1, Garret Rhinehart (Frank Drehr, Chris Macaluso, “G Marie”).
Cobia: 1, Abigail Johnson (Luke Difulco).
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Raymond Crews (Jacob Mouton, “Delta Dawn”). 2, Calla Graves (Damon Wood, Lance Hidlago). 3, Kelly Johnson (Luke Difulco).
Red Snapper: 1, Jack Montoucet (Charlie Caplinger. “Rebellious”). 2, Raymond Crews (Jacob Mouton, “Delta Dawn”). 3, Jack McFarland (Craig Gosserand, Rick Ward).
Amberjack: 1, Sharon Hewitt (Hornbeck Offshore. “Kemosabe”). 2, Mark Cooper (Stephen Babcock, “Miss Trial”). 3, Bernard LeBas (Charlie Caplinger, “Rebellious”).
Captain of the Year: Stephen Babcock, “Miss Trial.”
Angler of the Year: Sharon Hewitt.
Governor’s Award: Kevin McMahon, Shell Oil.