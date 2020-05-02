NOTICES
Flooding forced the closure of the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area and will not reopen until the Pearl River recedes and access inspected and ready for vehicles.
-Events scheduled for May and June will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
-With the exception of Elmer’s Island, all LDWF wildlife managements areas, refuges & shooting ranges are open, but public restrooms at those sites are closed and visitors must practice social distancing and cannot have groups larger than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp to use these sites and all visitors must use self-clearing permits.
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m. via webinar. Register: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HOEm3j8zQRydp_oF5DCTyg.
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
MAY 28-30—CATHOLIC HIGH FISHING RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Rescheduled date TBA. Website: catholichigh.org.
MAY 6—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Springs. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
MAY 11—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 14—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Metairie.
MAY 15-16—SPRING CATCH-N-EAT FLY FISHING TRIP: Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Website: rsff.org.
NRA PRECISION PISTOL CHAMPIONSHIPS: July 1-5; NRA Smallbore Championships, July 23–Aug. 4; and, NRA High Power Championships, Aug. 9 -25.
TURKEY: Area A lands through May 3; Area B & Area C lands closed.
SQUIRRELS: Through May 24, private lands and selected state wildlife management areas. Closed on federal lands.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack (through May 31), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds. State outside season opened from Caillou Boca west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island.
