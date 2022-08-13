A little break

The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is considering a move to lower Louisiana's alligator tag fees from $4 to $3. The final vote will come in early October. State Wildlife and Fisheries managers suggested the reduction to "...provide temporary relief to the alligator industry in a time of suppressed market conditions." In the proposed move, the reduction will end Dec. 31, 2023. Final comments on this issue will be accepted through Oct. 3, and can be emailed to Alligator Program manager Jeb Linscombe: jlinscombe@wlf.la.gov.

to provide temporary relief to the alligator industry in a time of suppressed market conditions.