If you’ve never been to the Gulf of Mexico’s great depths off the Louisiana coast, you’re likely not aware of the denizens living in those depths.
You can encounter the largest fish anywhere in those vast waters from our state’s coastal marinas, and get a shot at hefty yellowfin tuna, wahoo, a blue marlin and, lately, swordfish.
Just in the past dozen years, adventurous charter skippers have learned the nuisances of taking on swordfish ranging up to 500 pounds. It’s a fish that lives in the depths during daylight hours, maybe 800 to 1,000 feet down, but it’s at night when these battlers move up nearer the surface to feed.
And that’s when the bulk of the action happens — at night. That's when you can see things in cobalt blue water you never believed existed. Our Gulf comes alive after the sun sets below the western horizon.
Earlier this month the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission passed a notice for a change in swordfish regulations.
If the new rules are adopted in October, swordfish possession will be limited to one per angler or a maximum of four per vessel on recreational trips and one per angler or six per vessel on charterboats. Just to cover all bases, the commission also targeted headboats with a limit of one per angler and 15 per vessel, whichever is lower, although it's unclear if there are any headboats working in our state. A headboat charges a per-day fee to step-aboard fishermen.
The new rule will also mandate new size limits: a minimum carcass length of 29 inches or a dressed weight of 33 pounds or a minimum size limit of 47 inches measured from the lower jaw to the fork of the fish’s tail.
And, because Roundscale Spearfish also have the same habits of a swordfish, it will have a new minimum size of 66 inches measured from the fish’s lower jaw.
This issue came from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Marine Fisheries Section, which also proposed a change in the rules for taking sharks, notably to open the take of to a year-round season for both recreational and commercial fishermen.
Existing shark regulations have an April-through-June closed season for both fishing sectors.
LDWF marine biologist Jason Adriance is handling public comments on these changes. His email is jadriance@wlf.la.gov.
Red snapper
- The latest private recreational red snapper catch estimates are for the weekend seasons through July 31, including the action in the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo.
The LA Creel system produced a count of 544,910 pounds (68%) of our state’s 809,315-pound recreational allocation.
Recent seasons show a decline in offshore fishing activity once school begins, so with 32% of the available catch remaining — 264,405 pounds — it’s a good bet the weekend seasons will remain open through the four-day Labor Day weekend season (Sept. 2-5).
- Florida closed its recreation red snapper season Aug. 1, and state fisheries managers expect to have fall weekend seasons running five weekends beginning Oct. 8.
A notice issued last week indicated the red grouper season in the Gulf of Mexico will end Aug. 30.
- Don’t know why this continues to be a problem, but with all the eyes around these days, it’s difficult why three guys decided to take — allegedly — well over the limit of red snapper.
On Aug. 5, state Enforcement Division agents cited Craig Hebert, 63, from Maurice; Eric Couvillion, 67, from Breaux Bridge; and, 31-year-old Matthew Dehart, from Abbeville, for having 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia (minimum length is 36 inches).
Agents patrolling south of Vermilion Parish, found the three with nine red snapper — a daily limit of three per angler — and the small cobia. The report further stated the agents found an ice chest with 80 red snapper filets — 40 fish — which put the three well over the daily limit.
The fish were seized then donated to a local charity.
The warning here is all saltwater fish must be kept intact until off loaded, so the trio was charged with over the limit, failing to keep saltwater finish intact, the intentional concealment of fish and the small cobia.
Fines could total $1,500 with jail time up to seven months, and, in this case, a civil restitution fine totaling $1,211 to replace the snapper and the cobia.
Latest booking
Carl Cressionie, 58, was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail after the Wildlife and Fisheries received the results of a blood test showing him over the legal limit after he was driving a boat that flipped and ejected his 10-year-old and life-jacketed passenger into the Intracoastal Canal.
He was cited by DWI, careless operation and “vehicular negligent injuring.”