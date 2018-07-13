If the World Cup final follows the script of this tournament so far, the outsider will win, and Croatia will spring an upset against France.
It's been a crazy month.
I spent a year researching the history of this event for my book "World Cup Fever," reading books, trawling websites and watching videos. In the 20 tournaments before this one, stretching to 1930, there has been one indisputable truth: The favorites always triumph in the end.
Nine of the titles — almost half the championships ever played — have been won by just two countries, Brazil and Germany. Every final but one featured one of the big four: Brazil, Germany, Italy or Argentina. This time, none of those four reached the semifinals.
Croatia is one match away from wining the biggest sporting prize on Earth, despite being ranked No. 20 in the world, below teams like Italy and Wales, who never even qualified for Russia.
To illustrate what an upset this is, consider a similar team: Tunisia is ranked 21st. The Africans went home after the group stage, conceding five goals to Belgium and squeaking a narrow victory against a hapless Panama team.
Whatever happens today in Moscow, the small Balkan state with a population of around 4 million — smaller than metro Houston — has created history. It's less than 24 years since the Croats played their first competitive game as an independent nation following the breakup of Yugoslavia at the end of the Cold War.
Croatia is the underdog against France, a side packed with confidence and talent, youth and experience. I hate to play the big bad wolf, but I believe the Croats' fairy-tale run to the championship game will not have a happy ending.
As for the rest of this World Cup, it's been a thrill.
The semifinals were as engrossing as the previous rounds. France vs. Belgium was a low-scoring affair, Les Bleus winning 1-0 thanks to a towering header from defender Samuel Umtiti. But it was still a compelling battle that ebbed and flowed for 90-plus minutes.
The Belgians started brighter and passed with pace and precision but were kept at arm's length by a resolute French defense. France strengthened as the contest progressed, though, and went ahead early in the second half — and despite bouts of sustained pressure, the Red Devils failed to work up a head of steam to force an equalizer.
Belgium were on a two-year unbeaten streak of 24 matches, but despite having almost two-thirds of the possession, they attempted only nine shots — 10 fewer than France. Les Bleus’ defensive organization was magnifique.
The French were one of the pre-competition favorites, boasting the three most expensive European players of all time. They are strong at the back, decisive in midfield, deadly up front.
Les Bleus' success is not a flash in the pan: They have now reached three World Cup finals in 20 years, more than anyone else, and it's their second successive tournament final after they were runners-up at the 2016 European Championships.
Meanwhile, Croatia earned its win against England. But it took the Croats a while to get going, and they needed extra time to win it. They fell behind to an early goal and huffed and puffed for the next hour.
The Three Lions were the better team in the first half and should have been further ahead. Their star forward, Harry Kane, who has been belting in strikes from 30 yards all season, somehow hit the post from a mere 30 inches. If that had gone in and the English had led 2-0, I'm sure it would have been them lining up for the final today.
The Croats’ offense was blunted and ineffective, their midfield slow and ponderous. But once they clicked and drew level, there was only ever going to be one winner.
Croatia's two previous contests had gone to extra time and you would have predicted that they would tire — but the opposite was true, they were re-energized in attack while their back line easily stifled any English breakaways.
Back home, the English fans feel their country overachieved by reaching the last four for only the third time in history, and for the Belgians, it was their second appearance in the semifinals.
In Sunday's battle for the global championship, I feel the destiny of the trophy will be decided in midfield.
A month ago, we highlighted France's Kylian Mbappe and Croatia's Luka Modric as two players who would set the World Cup alight — and in fact, they are the two favorites to receive the Golden Ball award for the best player in the competition. Both have been superb.
Real Madrid's Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitić are arguably the best midfield axis in international soccer, but in Mbappe, N'Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba, France has a trio to counter any threat while simultaneously supplying their strikers.
Kante will act as a screen in front of the French defense, sniffing out danger like an all-action emergency service, combining the best of the police force and fire department. Kante versus Modric will probably be the contest that decides the final.
Further up the field, Antoine Griezmann is always dangerous for the French. He has been directly involved in 20 goals in his past 20 competitive international games (12 goals, eight assists), including three strikes and two assists in Russia.
Three straight extra-time matches in 10 days has to take a mental and physical toll on the Croats. This French lineup plays with flair, but they can also shut up shop when they need to and are experts at game management.
The French should win it. I believe that the day after Bastille Day, coach Didier Deschamps will emulate Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer by winning the trophy as both a player and coach.
But it'll be close.
Stephen Rea is a freelance writer and the author of the new book "World Cup Fever." He is originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, but has lived in New Orleans since 2004 and wrote the Hurricane Katrina memoir, "Finn McCool's Football Club."