NOTICE: Events scheduled for August/September will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
TUESDAY
BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic.” Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 24-28—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 24, committees; Reef Fish Committee, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 25 & 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & Gulf SEDAR Committee, 1:45-3 p.m., Aug. 26; Mackerel Committee, 8-9:30 a.m. & full council/public comment (via webinar/phone), 1-4 p.m., Aug. 27; full council, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 28. Website: gulfcouncil.org. (all times CDT)
AUG. 29—ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6 a.m. start, 3 p.m. rods down, 4 p.m. weigh-in, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds defray travel costs for Louisiana anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046 or Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
CANCELED
AUG. 20-23—GUEYDAN DUCK FESTIVAL: Gueydan. Website: duckfestival.org.
AUG. 23—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, Gonzales. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
AUG. 24—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-A drawdown for Henderson Lake is scheduled to begin Aug. 17 with 2-4 inches per day fall to a 3-foot lake level for aquatic vegetation control. Gates scheduled to close Nov. 2.
-Drawdown on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake (Union Parish) scheduled to begin Sept. 8 at 4 inches/day to 5 feet below pool stage for maintenance & nuisance vegetation control.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA remains closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches open on this WMA.
-All statewide Sept. 26 National Hunting and Fishing Day events are canceled.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Labor Day, CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Fall inshore season opened statewide except except waters outlined within the Biloxi Marsh & in the Mermentau River Basin, which will open at 6 a.m., Aug. 24.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com