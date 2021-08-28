A low Mississippi River and Atchafalaya Basin and Gulf of Mexico waters warm, almost hot, and the approaching hurricane is building in to the dangerous Category 3 maybe Cat 4 level.
Fishing? Darned good in previous weeks and most every freshwater and coastal fisherman expected a banner fall catch.
Sounds familiar? Sounds like where we were in the last few days, but that was Aug. 25, 1992, the day before Hurricane Andrew ravaged south-central Louisiana. It made landfall with 115 mph sustained winds.
Remember the tornadoes, especially the one that ravaged LaPlace, or the half-dozen that touched down in the Baton Rouge area?
For the most past Baton Rouge proper was saved from Andrew’s heaviest impact, but a flyover a day later showed the extent of the wind, rain and water from Morgan City, through the Atchafalaya and Verret basins, the Acadiana area and north to False River and New Roads. Until Katrina in 2005, Andrew was Louisiana’s costliest hurricane.
Within a week, the true disaster became evident: dead fish covered the vast Atchafalaya Basin and a trip into the Basin showed why Wildlife and Fisheries biologists estimated 175 million fish were among Andrew’s victims. Six days after Andrew, the fish were piled so high at the junction of Old River and Bayou Long that boats could not push into Bayou Long to further survey the fish kill. Another 12 million fish were killed in the Verret Basin and in Florida Parishes rivers and bayous.
We can only hope — and pray — our neighbors’ lives, livelihoods and property are spared from Ida’s wrath, and hope — and pray — we aren’t faced with the tragedy left by Andrew.
For now, plan on securing your safety, if only because we don’t need more grief heaped upon us during this pandemic time.
Stay safe.
The commission
COVID-19 concerns have forced Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries Commission monthly meeting to go to a Zoom webinar for the public.
The main agenda items include a decision on the awarding of state funds to waterfowl breeding grounds projects; a notice to set rules for a hunting guide licenses; setting the 2021-2022 oyster season; a notice to add/update domesticated aquatic organisms permit fees; and, a notice to add coastal buffer zones to the commercial take of menhaden.
The Zoom audio/video stream website is wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3tEoaTgxRlGJESjNPbEA7Q .
If you want to make public comment, there’s a 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline to Comments@wlf.la.gov.
New trout survey
If you have electricity in the coming days, Wildlife and Fisheries’ marine biologists and managers want you to give your input on possible speckled trout management options through September.
The results will be presented during the commission’s October meeting in Baton Rouge.
LDWF staff already sent 10,000 “randomly selected” email surveys and want to supplement those responses with public comments.
The LDWF’s latest stock assessment and possible management options are available on the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/spotted-seatrout.
To take the survey, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov, then find the “news releases” pulldown, then go to the release “LDWF asks saltwater anglers to complete a web-based survey on spotted seatrout management options.” Toward the end of the release is a “take the survey” line for a Survey Monkey survey.
If you need more, email Jason Adriance: jadriance@wlf.la.gov.
Putting out a fire
Wildlife and Fisheries is decrying a social media notice described as “erroneously stating that LDWF will not issue new hunting licenses to persons who can’t show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
The agency’s managers asked to ignore this false report.