AUSTIN, Texas — After completing his first and perhaps only collegiate season, LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis said there's no timetable for deciding whether he'll return to school for his sophomore season or turn pro.
Duplantis, the 19-year-old phenom ranked as the world’s top vaulter, told reporters after suffering the first loss of his college career in the NCAA championships Wednesday night that he’ll sit down and talk with his family about his future.
When asked when that might be, Duplantis said, “Couple weeks, couple months. … It’s hard to put a timeline on it.
“I’m looking ahead, but really, I don’t know what the future holds," he added. "We’ll have to see.”
Speaking minutes after finishing second behind South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen, who won the vault with an NCAA meet record or 19 feet, 6½ inches, Duplantis, as he did last week, said he doesn’t regret going to college.
He enrolled last August after winning the European championships while representing his mother’s homeland of Sweden, likely passing on hundreds of thousands of dollars to continue a family tradition.
Duplantis father, Greg, held LSU’s pole vault record from 1986 to 2000 and Mondo’s brother, Andreas, also was an outstanding vaulter for the Tigers earlier this decade.
The Duplantis boys’ mother, Helena, was a track standout and volleyball player at LSU and middle son Antoine is wrapping up a solid four-year career with the Tigers baseball team.
Mondo Duplantis won all eight finals he competed in — five indoors and three outdoors — until finishing second Wednesday with a best of 19- ¼.
Whatever happens, Duplantis said his freshman campaign at LSU, in which he broke the existing collegiate indoor and outdoor records, was “a blast.”
“I didn’t want it to end it with a second place,” he said, “but I have to live with it.”
Duplantis came to these championships aiming to complete a grand slam of vault titles, hoping to add the NCAA outdoor title to the indoor title he won in March.
He also claimed the Southeastern Conference indoor and outdoor titles, but came up a little short of going 4-for-4 in the biggest ones.
“I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to accomplish,” he said. “I had one more thing to knock off the list, but I didn’t. But it’s not the end of the world.”