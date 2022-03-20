When he woke up Sunday morning, China’s Carl Yuan was thinking birdies.
He was five shots off the third-round leaders, so he knew he needed lots of them.
Therefore, it was quite fitting for the birthday boy that his eighth birdie of the day at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club earned him a Chitimacha Louisiana Open playoff victory over Peter Uihlein.
“It was a tough battle today,” Yuan said after his 65 got him in the playoff. “I knew coming out of the gate I needed to get hot and make some birdies to have a chance.
“It’s really amazing to get it done this way.”
It was the first Korn Ferry Tour victory for the University of Washington product and with it he claimed the $135,000 winning check.
As he accepted the championship trophy it was his 25th birthday in his homeland of China.
“It’s exciting for sure,” Yuan said. “Still a bit unreal.”
Yuan bogeyed the third hole, but countered with birdies on 1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 15.
“I just kind of kept my head down, tried to be patient,” Yuan said. “I had some early chances and barely missed, but I knew there were holes left. Just keep stepping on the gas and sort of give a good run there.
“Yes I did (need birdies), especially the conditions, a little easier compared to the last few days, the wind kind of calmed down a little bit. But still you have to hit great shots to make birdies out here on this course.”
Despite his big deficit starting the fourth round, Yuan remained confident.
“My expectations were definitely to win, no matter how many shots I’m behind,” Yuan said. “There’s 18 holes, there’s enough birdie opportunities out there for me. I kind of just go out there and try to shoot a low round today and see what happens.”
For Uihlein, who shot a 70 in the final round, it was bittersweet after finishing second at last year’s Louisiana Open.
“That might be harder to do than win, to finish runner-up twice,” Uihlein said.
On the first playoff hole, both golfers hit their approach shot within 10 feet on the par-4 18th hole. Uihlein was actually a little closer – “about five feet” – and Yuan made his putt from "about 12 feet" to put the pressure on Uihlein.
For much of the day, it appeared to be Trevor Werbylo headed for the win, but a double bogey on 13 in the water and a bogey on 18 kept him one shot out of a three-way playoff.
“It’s a tough driving hole,” Werbylo said of his 18th hole. “I guess I didn’t commit to hitting it far enough right and pulled it through the fairway. But then hit a good shot to give myself a chance and then hit a really good putt. The putt wasn’t the disappointment.”
Werbylo finished Sunday with a 70 to finish tied for third.
“That one was amore of a mental mistake,” Werbylo said of the double on 13. “You can miss it pretty far left there and still have a good angle, especially to that pin. There’s no reason really to flirt with the water and I tried to hit maybe too perfect of a drive and got it cutting a little bit too much.”
While it was Yuan’s first tour win, it wasn’t the first time he came close. He finished tied for second at the event in Panama earlier this season and tied for third in the Bahamas tournament.
“In those two top three finishes, I came really close to a win as well,” Yuan said. “Even though I didn’t get the job done, I learned a lot from those.
““It’s a great start to the season, I was pretty happy. My coach and I worked on a couple of things in the off-season, changed my mentality a little bit on the course, just being more present, hit shot by shot, and do a good job out there. I knew I didn’t need to play perfect golf to win every week, so that kind of took away some of the pressure.”