On Wednesday, former Ole Miss golfer Braden Thornberry felt pretty good about his chances of having some fun at this year’s Chitimacha Louisiana Open at Le Triomphe.
He was right.
After playing in many different types of conditions on the first leg of the Korn Ferry Tour in South America earlier this year, South Louisiana felt just like home once again Friday with a 67 to walk off the course with a one-shot lead at 10-under for the tournament.
For the second straight day, the morning tee times were pushed back, so the second round won’t be completed and the cut line set until Saturday morning. The projected line is 2-under, but that won't be known until Saturday morning.
Fellow first-round leader Peter Uihlein also had a good second round as well with a 68 Friday after Thursday's round of 65 to finish one shot back of Thornberry as he walked off the course at 9-under.
“Another day where I felt like for the most part I was putting myself in position to have birdie putts,” Thornberry said. “I was kind of going through phases each part of the round, the putter I’d make a few and then a couple slid by, but overall with the wind like it is especially picking up later in the day, I’m very happy with where I’m at.”
Thornberry finished strong in the afternoon round Thursday to finish with a 65. He’s had 13 birdies over the two rounds.
“I can’t really narrow it down, obviously to make 13 birdies you’re putting it well, but I’ve given myself a lot of opportunities too,” he said. “I’ve made a lot, three or four, bonus putts, 30 feet or more, but I’ve had a lot from 12-15 feet that I haven’t made, so it’s been good ball striking as well to set up those opportunities.”
The greens are where he especially felt at home.
“Yeah, it’s been great these two days,” Thornberry said. “I feel like I’m always hitting putts how I want, but I just don’t see other greens quite as well. I probably played the first eight years of my life on greens pretty much exactly like this, so I just feel like every putt, even when I miss it it does what I expected it to do.”
Another red hot golfer Friday was Arizona product Trevor Werbylo with a sizzling 64 to put him at 9-under for the tournament. He was one shot behind Thornberry at the completion of his morning round.
“I’ve just done everything well,” Werbylo said. “I haven’t done anything all that poorly, I haven’t made a whole lot of mistakes, just felt like I’m managing my game well, putting the ball in the right spots. If I do hit a bad shot, I’m leaving it in the right spots to get up and down. My game’s good, I’ve had a good game plan to try to attack the course so far.”
Werbylo had three birdies on the front and four on the back with an upgrade on the greens.
“I struggled with the putter a little bit a couple of weeks ago in Puerto Rico,” he said. “I was hitting it well and I knew I wasn’t far off with the putter, I’m still hitting it well and been able to roll it a little better this week. Hopefully that’ll continue the next couple of days.”
Baton Rouge high school standout Boyd Owens of Episcopal High finished his first round off Friday morning with a 75, but followed that up with a 1-under round two of 70 to finish plus-4 for the tournament.
“It was really fun,” said Owens, who said he plans more Monday qualifying tries in the future. “It took me a while to settle in, just coming out here, I’ve never been nervous like that quite honestly. The holes like I would normally thought I would have bounced back on, it took me a little longer to bounce back on.
Owens had three birdies and a bogey on the front and then one bogey on the back.
“I really haven’t had this much of a crowd, it was really fun to see that many people supporting me,” Owens added. “It’s just really awesome. It was fun, cool that this many people watch the game and stuff, it shows there’s a lot of people that love golf out there. I think it’s really cool that we had this many people support.”