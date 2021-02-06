MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
BREC ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Fee charged. Also Feb. 18, 25. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Feb. 7, special military veterans only day.
GEESE: Through Feb. 7, South Zone. North Zone closed. All species, except take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: Feb. 8-March 7, South Zone; through March 7, North Zone; . Limited taking blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL/SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gag grouper & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel & commercial king mackerel gill-netting in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
- All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge (Maurepas Swamp WMA), Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
- Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Rd., Woodworth) open Thursdays-Sundays.
