High School Bass
NATCHITOCHES — Top-30 teams from the Nov. 5 Louisiana High School/North Division (134 teams) and the top 5 teams in the Louisiana Youth Bass tournament (16 teams) held from Grand Ecore Landing with anglers, their schools or clubs, number of bass weighed (5-bass limit) and weight of their catches in pounds:
Top 30: 1, Matthew Rome-Connor Dawson, Central High (5) 8.83 pounds. 2, Cole Pickett-Dutch Kor, Many High (5) 8.5. 3, Brady Talbot-Bryce Distefano, live oak high (5) 8.38. 4, Nicholas England-Tyler Medica, Alexandria Senior High (5) 8.28. 5, Will Guidry-Tanner Meyer, Rayne High (5) 7.96.
6, Andrew Benoit-Colton Simmons, Port Barre High (5) 7.93. 7, Kaden Holley-Caleb Pourciau, Brusly High (4) 7.57. 8, Baylen Guy-Brandt Babineaux. Teurlings Catholic (5) 7.44. 9, Caleb Roblin-Luke Clark, Denham Springs High (5) 7.12. 10, Ryder Fontenot-Jacob Snow, Walker High (4) 7.1.
11, Jacob Lacroix-Noah Roberts, Tioga High (5) 7.08. 12, Courtney Martinez-Jackson McClanahan, Caldwell-Lasalle (4) 6.87. 13, Bennett Fontenot-Sophie Lormand, Port Barre High (5) 6.65. 14, Hannah Robertson-Hunter Robertson, denham springs high (5) 6.6. 15, Elijah Cruze-Malcolm Leger, Sam Houston High (2) 6.4.
16, Ross Miller-Tripp Mixon, Notre Dame Catholic, (5) 5.83. 17, Mark Wilson III-Reece Rojas, Fisher High (4) 5.66. 18, Colton Caskey-Brayden Pearah, Riverdale Bassmasters (3) 5.59. 18, Jack Varnado-Dylan Johnson, Denham Springs High (4) 5.59. 20, Carter Lanclos-Bradon Courville, Sulphur High (5) 5.56.
21, Jase White-Carsen Adcock, Bossier Parish High (3) 5.55. 22, Destin Morales-Samuel Cobb Jr., Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 5.45. 23, Chance Fontenot-Todd Thompson, Natchitoches Central (5) 5.38. 24, Huck Prevost-Jordan Adams, Hammond High (4) 5.26. 25, Max Himmel-Tyler Morris, Catholic High (3) 5.16.
26, Brady Morris-Brannen Prince, Sulphur High (3) 5.03. 27, Jace Freeman-Logan Tate, North Vermilion High (3) 5.02. 28, Kaiser Petit-Jonathan Wilkins, Central High (5) 4.99. 29, Victoria Lemmler-Emma Simon, Central High (3) 4.79. 30, Grant Brouillette-Charlie Boyles, St Michael Catholic (2) 4.64.
Youth/Junior Bass
Top 5: 1, Kane Milner-Dortlon-Karson Milner-Dortlon, Riverdale Bassmasters (5) 7.76. 2, Ryder Fletcher-Lance Lum, Converse (2) 2.58. 3, sawyer Knickerbocker-Conner Tate, Vermilion Anglers (1) 1.93. 4, Piers Picou-Jaxon Plaisance, Central Catholic (1) 1.46. 5, Hollis Daigle-Vincent Soprano, Catholic-New Iberia (1) 1.33.
Redfish Cup
PORT ARANSAS, Texas—Final standings for the 10 teams from the three-day, 10 teams 2022 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup with teams, their hometowns, number of redfish weighed in parentheses (2 per day) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces:
1, Edward Adams, Metairie-Sean O'Connell, Mandeville (6) 48 pounds, 3 ounces. 2, Ryan Rickard, Brandon, Florida-Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (6) 44-5. 3, Kevin Akin, Corpus Christi, Texas-Drew Cook, Cairo, Georgia (6) 43-14. 4, Graham Taylor, Dade City, Florida-Copeland More, Tampa, Florida (6) 36-14. 5, Barnie White, Brewton, Alabama-Dwayne Mills, Cantonment, Florida (6) 33-14.
6, Michael Goodwine, Tampa, Florida-Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho (6) 33-10. 7, Gary Moreno, Baytown, Texas-Bo Favre, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi (6) 32-7. 8, Chris Kennedy, Metairie-Chris Cenci, Jacksonville Beach, Florida (6) 24-11. 9, Johnathan Willis, Perdido Key, Florida-Scott Martin, Clewiston, Florida (5) 24-2. 10, Brent Roy, Venica-Wes Logan, Springville, Alabama (4) 17-8.