LAFAYETTE — Ron Hardin posted five birdies, one on an 80-yard hole-out on the very first hole and two others on chip-ins, on the way to the first-round lead Saturday in the Lafayette City Golf Championships.
Hardin posted a 3-under-par 69 over the 6,426-yard par-72 Hebert Municipal layout and leads the championship flight by one stroke over David T. Duhon going into Sunday’s final 18 holes to be played at The Wetlands. Former city champion Thad Weber is one more stroke back at 71 and nephew and high school senior Matt Weber posted an even-par 72.
The men’s open and senior (age 62 and over) divisions were cut back to a nine-hole first round due to heavy rains. Jacob Hooper and Paul Reaux each shot two-under 38’s on Hebert’s front nine and share the lead in the open division, while five-time senior champion John Broussard had three birdies in a two-under 34 on the front side to lead the senior division by one shot over Herb Boasso.
None of the players in the ladies’ division completed nine holes before the rains washed out play. That division will be decided based on Sunday’s final 18-hole round at The Wetlands.
Lafayette City Golf Championship
Saturday’s first-day scores
At Hebert Municipal (6,426 yards, par 72)
Championship Division
Ron Hardin 35-34 – 69
David T. Duhon 35-35 – 70
Thad Weber 35-36 – 71
Matt Weber 37-35 – 72
James Hamilton 39-34 – 73
Garrett Theriot 38-35 – 73
Tory Miller 34-39 – 73
Denny Guilbeau 34-39 – 73
David Duhon 37-37 – 74
Jody Lormand 36-38 – 74
Corey Halsell 38-36 – 74
Mike Meadows 36-39 – 75
David Larraga 37-38 – 75
Todd Weber 36-40 – 76
Brent Castille 40-36 – 76
Tanner Edney 37-39 – 76
Keith Sims 40-37 – 77
Joe Myhand 41-37 – 78
Larry Tolliver 41-37 – 78
Matt Taylor 41-38 – 79
Nick Blady 45-40 – 85
Bill Land 39-WD
Open Division
(first round cut to nine holes)
Jacob Hooper 38
Paul Reaux 38
Nicholas Ortego 41
Dewey Thevis 41
Darrel Gobert 42
Tommy Gaudin 43
Tim Marceaux 43
Lance Halsell 43
Eric Pelletier 44
Greg Guidry 45
Brian Miller 49
Benjamin DeJean 53
Morial Vallot 58
Senior Division
(first round cut to nine holes)
John Broussard 34
Herb Boasso 35
Wes Angelle 36
Rickey Delcambre 37
Joseph Brown 37
Scott Hollier 39
Todd Bourg 40
Avery Gaudin 41
Wil Guidry 41
Sanford Suire 43
Brian Foster 47
Ladies’ Division
(first round rained out)