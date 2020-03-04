EUNICE Former Teurlings Catholic standout and UL baseball signee Peyton LeJeune is already making noise for the LSU Eunice Bengals.
After leading the Bengals to a five-win week, LeJeune was honored as the NJCAA Division II National Player of the Week.
LeJeune joins teammate Jack Merrifield as LSU Eunice's second Player of the Week award of the season.
LeJeune helped the Bengals score 78 runs and had an average margin of victory of 14 runs. His part was hitting .615 for the week with seven RBIs and seven runs. LeJeune had two doubles, a triple and also stole two bases.
LeJeune and the Bengals will next play a Saturday doubleheader in Beeville, Texas.