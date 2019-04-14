AUGUSTA, Ga. — Patrick Reed did not achieve his goal of joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back Masters winners. But Reed said as his year as champion drew to a close Sunday how much he enjoyed himself being the Masters winner.
“It’s been unbelievable,” said Reed, who shot a 3 under 69 Sunday to tie for 36th at 2 under 286. “Just being able to wear the jacket around and to know you’re the only player who has it outside the property for that year is pretty special. The best part is every time on the tee box leading up to this week it was ‘2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.’ It gives you goosebumps.”
The former University High golfer then got the extra bonus of helping his boyhood idol Woods into the green jacket in the Butler Cabin ceremony following the tournament and outside on the putting green.
“Patrick, you’ve been a great champion,” Masters and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said. “I can’t tell you the pride we feel in the way you’ve worn this green jacket this past year and what that means to all our members.”
The fearsome fifth
It would seem Augusta National got its money’s worth when it extended the par-4 fifth hole by 40 yards and reshaped the green.
The now 495-yard hole played the hardest at the Masters all week to a stroke average of 4.336. Last year, No. 5 played to an average of 4.16 and was only the sixth-hardest hole during the tournament. The all-time average on No. 5 is 4.26 or fifth toughest.
Woods bogeyed No. 5 all four days. According to ESPN, it is just the fourth time in his career he has bogeyed the same hole all four days in a major.
Watson contends
Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson charged into contention Sunday with a birdie-birdie-eagle run on holes 13-15 to get to 10 under but ran out of steam, finishing bogey-bogey to tie for 12th at 8 under 280.
“Two bogeys to finish, a little upsetting,” Watson said. “But all in all a good week, top 15 at a major championship, so not too bad.”
Watson, working with caddie Ted Scott of Lafayette, said he felt energized by the week overall.
“I’ve been struggling finishing golf tournaments,” Watson said. “But I feel good ready to go, ready to battle, try to make the Presidents Cup team and try to win some other tournaments.”
2020 Drive, Chip & Putt
Registration is underway for 2020 Drive, Chip & Putt Championship, April 5 at Augusta National.
Boys and girls ages 7-15 are eligible to compete in separate divisions in four age categories. There is no entry fee.
There are two local qualifiers in Louisiana: June 13 at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs and June 18 at David Toms Academy 265 in Shreveport. Winners advance to the subregional Aug. 10 at Reunion Golf & Country Club in Madison, Mississippi, then to the regional Oct. 5 at The Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas.
Entries close June 8 for Greystone and June 13 for Shreveport.
To register, visit DriveChipandPutt.com. Applications for spectator tickets will be available on the website this spring.
The last word
“Ah, it fits.”
— Woods, slipping into his green jacket