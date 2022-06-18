WEDNESDAY
FINFISH TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Qualifies for Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit. Personal pistols/60 rounds ammo. Loaner .22 pistols available. Fee $65. Preregistration suggested. Call (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com
CANCELED
The annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo held the Fourth of July weekend has been canceled because of lingering damage from Hurricane Ida.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 26 — SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
JUNE 27 — RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including gag, red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Inshore open in all Louisiana waters until further notice.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish.
LDWF UPDATES
-Lake Concordia public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
-June 30 application deadline for alligator lottery harvests Aug. 31-Nov. 5 on 21 WMAs. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. $10 fees. Email: LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov
-Iatt Lake (Grant Parish) July 5 drawdown to control giant salvinia.
-Aug. 11 lottery application deadline for Atchafalaya Delta WMA houseboat mooring sites at Log Island Pass & Campground Pass. Call (337) 735-8667. LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/atchafalaya-delta.
-Closed: Roads & trails on Richard Yancey WMA; Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); Maurepas Swamp WMA Hope Canal Road/boat launch; Thistlethwaite WMA a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha; and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com