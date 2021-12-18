HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: North Zone, Dec. 24-Jan. 22. South Zone, through Jan. 17.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: West Zone, through Jan. 2, & East Zone, through Jan. 30, second splits.
GEESE: West Zone, through Jan. 2, second split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 2, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, 7 & 8 with/without dogs & State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 5, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 16, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4. Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 23, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs & State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 19.
GEESE: East Zone, through Jan. 30, second split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canadas.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SNIPE/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (all days; 4-fish-per-day limit), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, greater amberjack & red grouper. Recreational/commercial on lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
- The Hope Canal Road/boat launch on the Maurepas Swamp WMA is closed.
- A section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha on the Thistlethwaite WMA is closed due for bridge replacement.
- The Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish) is closed at least through January for renovations.
- Woodworth Shooting Range in Rapides Parish will be closed beginning Dec. 20 for renovation.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
