Hometown advantage did little for Lafayette’s Kaylan Alfred Saturday.
But considering the caliber of his opponent, maybe that wouldn’t been enough.
Going against undefeated Jeremy Hill of New Orleans on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series doubleheader at the Cajundome, Alfred got aggressive in the third round of their scheduled lightweight four-rounder and paid the price, suffering a TKO after being knocked down twice earlier in the round.him
“It’s boxing,” said Alfred (3-2-1). “I went after him and he caught me.”
“I can’t take nothing away from Jeremy because he’s good fighter. But I made mistakes and let him get me with those body shots.”
The body shots Alfred referenced were what put him down midway through the round. Both times he got up, but looked ready to fall again when the referee stopped it.
Hill (7-0, 4-0 KO) said he felt his jab had him in control from the start, but he knew if he could get his body shots in he could end it early.
“I was trying to take all the food out of his stomach,” Hill said. “He started trying to take it to me then, but he wasn’t strong enough.
“Once I got him in the corner, I knew it was going to be over in a hurry. When you cut the ring off on somebody like that, he’s not going to box his way out of it.”
Hill, fighting six weeks after a first-round knockout of Quantae Mitchell in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, said he is ready to move beyond four-round opponents.
“I wanted this to be a six rounder,” he said. “But the promoter wouldn’t give me that.
“But then next round is going to a six for sure. I’m 7-0. Next is 8-0, 9-0, 10-0 and on and on.”
Hill was of the same mindset.
“I’ve never been knocked down as a pro, and it doesn’t feel good,” he said. “My mindset is to go back to the drawing board.
“I messed up tonight But maybe Hill will give me another shot in a six-rounder or an eight-rounder and it’ll be different.”
Montrel wins again
Just consider Jonathan Montrel Regis Prograis’ good luck charm.
Or vice-versa.
Either way, Montrel, fighting on the undercard of his fellow New Orleanian’s main event for the third time, remained undefeated with a second-round TKO of Ivan Reyes.
“I hope that’s so,” said Montrel, who, like Prograis is a super lightweight. “I thanks Regis for helping me get on his cards.
“Regis is doing a lot for the city and the state. He gives you a lot to live
Saturday’s fight was Montrel’s first not to go the distance. It ended when Reyes (0-2) suffered a shoulder injury and his corned deemed he could not continue after the second round, which Montrel had dominated after an even first round.
“I think I would have gotten to him,” Montrel said. “I was pretty cautious there in the first round, but in the second round I got him with some body shots and when he covered up, I went to the head pretty good.
The fight was Montrel’s first since Oct. 27, exactly six months ago, although a February fight was cancelled when three prospective opponents dropped out.
“I want to fight more and I need to fight more,” he said. “I hope winning like this doesn’t keep scaring people away.
“I just need to stay focused.”
Chase Dixon, Montrel’s trainer, was more blunt about the situation.
“This is getting to be a thing,” he said. “Either guys don’t want to fight Jonathan or they get in the ring with him and quit.
“We can’t get opponents. Two-and-oh, three-and-oh, bring them on. We’ll fight ‘em.
Hemphil wins again – New Orleans light-heavyweight Sean Hemphill ran his record to 2-0 when his opponent, Dennis Williams of Monroe (4-11-0) quit after the first round, complaining of an injured hand.
Hemphill had dominated the only round, although there were no knockouts.
Barrios beaten
Melissa Hernandez scored a lopsided, unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten Selina Barrios in a 135-pound contest that opened Saturday night’s undercard.
Hernandez, a veteran from Miami, improved to 23-7-3 while Barrios, of San Antonio, dropped to 5-1.
Barrios finished with a gruesome cut over her left eye that a physician had to stitch up in a locker room in the bowels of the Cajundome, with a member of her camp saying, “It was too much, too soon.”
After Hernandez and Barrios lasted the full eight rounds, two judges scored the bout 79-73 in the Floridian’s favor, with one giving her an 80-72 nod.