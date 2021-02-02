In the back of her mind, Danette Magnon was aware horse racing could be dangerous. After all, her first husband, Jason, also the father of her son, Devin, was once a jockey and still works as a trainer in the industry.
Devin’s stepdad — Ronald Lejeune — was a successful jockey for four decades in the Acadiana area.
Then Devin, now 24, told his mother after graduating from North Vermilion High that he wanted to be a jockey.
“As a jockey, you kind of know it’s not if it’s going to happen, it’s when it’s going to happen,” Danette said. “There’s always a possibility it can happen at any given moment.
But nothing could prepare her for what happened Jan. 14 at Delta Downs.
Dannette was watching on the internet when Audacious Gal, the filly Devin was riding, clipped the horse in front of her and flipped. In the process, Devin ended up under the full weight of his horse.
“I was actually at home with my 14-year-old, watching it on TV,” Dannette said. “My father was at work watching it on his phone. He was watching it while it was happened. My mom keeps a log. She watches him daily. We all follow him. That’s just what we do.”
The ambulance initially rushed Devin to the Cal-Cam medical facility in Sulphur, but it was quickly determined his injuries were too serious and he was flown to a hospital in Alexandria.
At home, Dannette immediately began making calls.
“I was calling his agent, I was calling his valet (jockey attendant). Somebody please tell me something … anybody. Is he OK?”
The only response was from his valet, who told her, “With that amount of blood, it doesn’t look good.”
Multiple injuries
Three weeks later, Devin is back at mom’s home in Maurice recuperating.
His injuries included two brain bleeds, a broken clavicle, all ribs on his right side broken, a small tear in upper right lung, multiple fractures in his neck and back, a broken tailbone and a fractured his pelvis.
Devin was told he couldn’t walk for six weeks. He has a neck brace and 40 stitches in his back where rods were placed.
Devin said he has very few memories about the aftermath of the accident, other than what his mother and agent Wesley Landry have told him.
“My mother told me I was out for 15 minutes,” Devin said. “Just laid out on ground non-responsive.”
Will be ever be able to race again? That’s the question Devin just can’t get out of his mind.
“I think that’s the thing that I keep thinking about, because I hadn’t had a doctor talk to me,” Devin said. “I guess there’s a lot of other things I should be worried about, but if you ask me the thing that I’m really worried most about, that’s it.”
After all, it’s something Devin has been planning as far back as he can remember.
Too tall to race
Devin began planning to be a jockey as a child, long before he ever told his mother.
He knew jockeys tended to be small. As far back as middle school, he began manipulating his diet to avoid gaining weight.
“I really watched what I ate,” Devin explained. “I probably got on the scale 10 times a day from the time I was in eighth grade to about two weeks ago.”
If people were around him, he’d eat “good amounts of food,” but every time he sensed no one watching, he’d cut back a lot.
“I probably should have grown a little bit more, but I think I stunted my growth,” he revealed. “I didn’t starve myself, but I really didn’t eat like I should have.
“Back then, it made little kid’s sense to do and it became kind of a habit.”
He could control his weight, but height was another matter.
Prior to high school, Devin wasn’t very tall. But he had one growth spurt just before his freshman season at Comeaux High and then an even bigger one a year later in his first year at North Vermilion.
"You’re too tall to ride" came out of everybody’s mouth who ever discussed the issue, Devin said.
These days, Devin is the tallest jockey anyone has ever seen.
If he played any other sport, he’d be listed at 6-foot or even 6-1.
“I never let anybody get to six feet,” Devin laughed. “They’d always ask me and I’d tell little white lies that I’m 5-10 and three-quarters.”
Most jockeys are typically more in the “5-2 to 5-5” range.
“He’s taller than I am,” Evangeline Downs track announcer and lifelong racing fan Michael Chamberlain said. “That’s not normal. I can’t think of anyone else who is that tall. I would probably say he is the tallest one I’ve ever seen personally.”
'A country boy'
Dannette was not immediately supportive when Devin told her upon high school graduation that he wanted to be a jockey.
But they reached an agreement.
“After I complained and fussed and moaned and groaned, I finally gave in,” she said. “It’s up to him. It’s his life.”
But first, Devin agreed, he would get his college degree.
He held up his side of the deal … sort of.
After initially discovering UL wasn’t for him, Devin settled in at McNeese State.
“He’s just a country boy,” mom explained. But McNeese “fit him like a glove — just the small surroundings. He loved it. He never complained one time.”
That may have been because Delta Down was just a hop, skip and a jump from Lake Charles in nearby Vinton.
Just after his sophomore year, Devin got his jockey license.
“I kind of broke that deal, but I promised her that I’d still finish anyway,” he said.
And he did get his degree.
Dreaming big
At the last Evangeline Downs meet over the summer and his third overall there, Magnon finished fourth out of 38 eligible jockeys. At last year’s Delta Downs meet, he finished 10th out of 65 jockeys.
And after a slow start to the current Delta meet, he reached as high as sixth before dropping to ninth currently because of the inactivity.
“He’s a heck of a rider, he really is,” Chamberlain said. “He wins some races that you wouldn’t think he would. I don’t think his height is a handicap for him at all.
“He’s done very well the last couple of seasons. He’s definitely a guy that when he’s out there, you have to keep your eye on him, because he’ll win them.”
Like so many successful jockeys from the Acadiana area, Magnon has dreams of going big … to Kentucky or perhaps even California where fellow Maurice native Kent Desormeaux is currently riding in Santa Anita.
“I could see him winning in some of the biggest circuits, absolutely,” Chamberlain said. “There’s no reason he couldn’t. he’s a good rider. He’s getting the experience he needs here and if he wanted to move to a different place and try someplace else, I don’t see any reason he couldn’t.”
But first, Devin must recover from Jan. 14.
“At Delta Downs, 100 yards out the gate, towards the back of the pack and I knew I wasn’t where I should have been,” Devin remembers. “So I was kind of trying to get her out of there. I just kept trying to slow her down because the way horse racing works, if there’s a bunch of horses piled up together when you get to a turn, there’s usually trouble because horses are trying to go left and everybody’s trying to turn.”
He was right.
“So I was trying to get out of there for about 250 to 300 yards. It was getting close to the turn and it just got too tight. I couldn’t get her out fast enough. She ended up tripping over the horse in front of her’s heels and she just went down.”
For some, an accident of that magnitude would end the dream. He’s never viewed it that way.
“You see people go down frequently, but you don’t always see a serious injury happen,” he said. “My perspective from it, not to say that I didn’t care, but I pushed it away. I just never through twice about it.
“I just kind of went out and did my thing and just thought, ‘Well, if it doesn’t happen to me, I don’t have to think about it.’”
Devin said there’s every belief that he’ll be able to return to regular activities in the next few months.
“Just not sure as far as a strenuous activity like horse racing,” he said.
But he believes he will eventually race again; he’s worked too long and too hard on this dream to hang it up now.
"It’s something I grew up wanting to do and if the doctor says I can do it, that’s the deciding factor for me.”