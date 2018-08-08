Like most charterboat skippers, Frank Dreher knew he was under the gun.
Pressure to produce is a day-to-day onus for guys in his profession, especially Saturday for the Grand Isle crew.
See, it was the annual CCA Louisiana Legislative Rodeo, a day when the state’s largest recreational fishing association brings elected federal, state and local officials for a day of fishing. Hopefully, it turns enough heads, and eyes, to the economic driver that is recreational fishing.
Dreher drew Sen. John Kennedy and his U.S. Senate staffer Ross White for a morning fishing trip, and his Laid Back Charters had to go above and beyond its name.
And, there was a problem. Dreher couldn’t find live shrimp, a staple in the first step toward inshore and nearshore fishing success.
His worries drew testimony from Bridge Side Marina owner Buggy Vegas on Friday night.
“I don’t know where the shrimp are,” Vegas said. “We’re not seeing any around (Grand Isle), and I told my guys that I was going to make the run (Friday) morning. I ran north to place where the shrimp should be, dropped a net and nothing — nothing.”
Dreher said he’d tried croakers and cocahoe minnows and, “It just wasn’t happening on that. We were fishing in all the normal spots. We fished clean water and moving water and murky water, and, well, not much to show for it.”
Dreher enlisted help, and his dad, “Pops” Dreher, made a run to Golden Meadow to secure enough live shrimp for Saturday.
“You just have to have live shrimp,” Dreher said. “It’s what the speckled trout hit on. We had good tide movement Friday and Saturday, and working shrimp in the clear, moving water paid off.”
Sure enough, Kennedy beat out the others for the top spot in the Speckled Trout category and White finished third. Their catches weren’t all that big — mostly on the heavy side of 2-pounders — but they were big enough to stand tall against the competition.
It was not secret Dreher favors fishing east of Grand Isle. He said among the nearly three dozen specks they put in the boat there were some that came on a ultraviolet-colored Matrix Shad worked tight line on a three-eighths ounce jighead.
“But live shrimp was it. Worked them under a cork,” Dreher said. “One thing. The bite is early and by 8:30 (a.m.) it’s pretty much over.”
While a 30-something trout catch is pretty much normal in lower Barataria, and is common for other areas east of the Mississippi River, there are days when Dreher and other charter skippers, like “Herk” Bergeron, said they are working on limits when the mid-morning lull shuts down the fish.
For this year’s “Lege” rodeo, the folks who braved the rolling offshore seas were rewarded with a weekends-only red snapper season catch and the first weekend of the greater amberjack season. There were enough of those two species — including a 70-pound-plus amberjack — to make it a worth-your-while venture to much deeper water than Dreher, Kennedy and White were in for their trout catch.
Salty Kids
Dr. Ryan Perry was elated over the inaugural Salty Kids Fish Fest held Saturday on Grand Isle, too.
“We had more than 300 kids turn out, and they caught some spectacular fish,” the Baton Rouge dentist said, after his family dominated the Amberjack category.
And the youngsters, notably Mason Pierre, held the top speckled trout for the weekend when he won that category with a 3-pound, 6-ounce catch. There were a number of 7-pound-plus mangrove snapper and 15-pound-plus red snapper for the youngsters.
The fest raised funds for the pediatric trauma unit at Our Lake of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
More youngsters
State director Gene Hoover came back from Tennessee late Sunday with an ear-to-ear smile after the showing of high school and junior anglers in national bass tournaments.
“We were well represented in both tournaments, and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort of these young fishermen,” Hoover said.
In the Bassmaster High School National Championship, held on Kentucky Lake, first-day leaders Wes Rollo and Hunter Owens, Natchitoches Central students, eventually finished fourth among a whopping 337 teams.
So they don’t get lost in the mix, Michael Bonadona and Greg Diamond of Brusly High School finished seventh, which means they survived the cutdown to the top 12 teams after the event’s second round.
In all, 24 Louisiana teams were in the field.
Louisiana had two teams in the top 15 among the 54 teams in the Junior Nationals tournament held on Carroll County Lake in Tennessee.
Wade Roberts of Lake Charles and his partner, Blayne Carpenter of Sulphur finished fifth with a 15-5 catch, and Junior Southwest Bassmasters’ Jackson Landry of Baton Rouge and Zach Henderson of Harahan finished 13th with 12-15.
“We were the only state with two teams that high in the tournament,” Hoover said. “We have some excellent young anglers in our state.”