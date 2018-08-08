Acadiana sportsmen have a new regional Wildlife and Fisheries office location.
The LDWF completed closures of New Iberia and Opelousas offices and opened an office at 200 Dulles Drive in Lafayette.
The agency’s new digs will house staff in Enforcement, Wildlife, Marine Fisheries and Inland Fisheries sections.
For young waterfowlers
The LDWF has set a Sept. 14 deadline for young hunters ages 10-17 to apply for Nov. 3-4 youth waterfowl lottery hunts on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermilion Parish.
There will be no fees for these two one-day hunts, but applicants must have a certificate showing successful completion of a LDWF-approved hunter education/safety course.
Youths selected must bring along a parent or guardian, but the young hunter will be the only person in the blind with a shotgun.
Applications are available at LDWF's headquarters and field offices or from the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications, and completed applications can be hand delivered to Room 418 in state headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge or mailed to: LDWF, Room 418, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, Attn: White Lake Youth Waterfowl Hunt
For more, call Wayne Sweeney at (337) 536-9400, Ext. 1 or email: wsweeney@wlf.la.gov.