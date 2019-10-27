A Lafayette gym owner, who for years has been playing on his uncanny resemblance to New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, finally got his moment in the spotlight.
During the CBS broadcast of Sunday's Saints games against the Arizona Cardinals, TV viewers were treated to several cameos of Jeremy Hohle with the caption, "Not Drew Brees."
Hohle, who owns Ragin's Crossfit in Lafayette, was wearing a Brees jersey and painted on Brees' iconic birthmark. The announcers remarked on Hohle's resemblance and his friends were quick to notice.
Here's just a sampling of the Facebook comments on a photo Hohle posted of himself and a friend arriving at the game:
"You were just famous on CBS!"
"Y'all made national TV!!"
"Bruh!!! You famous!!"
The network posted a side-by-side shot of Hohle and Brees on Twitter with the comment, "Wait, how can Drew Brees be on the field AND in the stands at the same time?"
Hohle's wife, Lindsay, said Sunday's attention was a dream come true for the Saints fan.
"He’s been trying to plan a way to meet Drew Brees for years," she said.
"I watched it at home with our three girls and they were jumping and yelling, screaming, 'Hi, Dad!' at the TV."
Wait, how can Drew Brees be on the field AND in the stands at the same time? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ohgnovq03L— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2019