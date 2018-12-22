2019 CALENDAR
Friday, Dec. 28 is the deadline for submitting activities and events for The Advocate's Outdoors 2019 Calendar scheduled to be published Sunday, Jan. 13.
Please include: Event's name/title, time, date and location including the site, address and city. Also include all fees, age limits or skill requirements, beneficiaries for fundraising events and full name of the contact person with the area code, phone number and/or e-mail address.
Send to Joe Macaluso, Advocate Outdoors, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821 or email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-19 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 30, State Deer Area 7, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 2, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 6, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4 & 8, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 6, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 13, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DOVES: Through Jan. 14, third split, North and South zones.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 20, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 20, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only except “doe” day Dec. 23.
DUCKS: Coastal & West zones, Through Jan. 20, second split.
DUCKS: East Zone, Through Jan. 27, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, second split, statewide but closed in portions of Cameron and Vemilion parishes.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Feb. 10, second split, specklebelly, blue, snow & Ross’ species, statewide.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Except recreational red snapper season open to state-permitted wounded/disabled veterans in state waters through Dec. 31.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: State Wildlife and Fisheries closed the fall inshore season in all state inside waters Dec. 17, except in inside waters east of the Mississippi River in Chef Menteur and Rigolets passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, the MRGO, the Intracoastal Waterway in Orleans Parish from the East Closure Sector Gate west to the intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal, and open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line will remain open.