It’s that time of year when sportsmen converge on our coastal marshes for the widest variety of hook-and-bullet adventures, and it’s time to learn how to share those marshes.
Duck season is here, and all the waterfowl hunters ask is to give them their first hours of morning to slake their passion during a 60-day season.
In Louisiana, where we know fishing is a 365-day allowance, whether it be in fresh, brackish or salty environs. And, really, it’s not too much to ask fishermen to give the wild waterfowlers a fair chance to enjoy their sport.
Same goes for rabbit hunters. Although it’s a little too early to take to the marshes for the chance to take the big marsh rabbits — the first frost levels the cover — there’s plenty ot time to get beagles in the marshes after duck and goose hunters leave their blinds.
So, give a care and share.
Red snapper
Our state’s private recreational red snapper landing estimate stands at 684,170 pounds. That’s 83% of this year’s 816,439-pound allocation, and an increase of near 5,000 pounds from the previous LA Creel report. Remember the season is open daily with a four red snapper daily limit with a 16-inch minimum length.
For shrimpers
Wildlife and Fisheries managers announced Thursday a federal fisheries allowance that will let shrimpers to use “limited tow times (no more than 75 minutes) as an alternative to Turtle Excluder Devices” in Louisiana waters from 91 degrees, 23 minutes West longitude east to the Louisiana/Mississippi border and out three nautical miles.
This temporary exemption will run through Dec. 6 and was reached after it was determined debris from Hurricane Ida “is impeding fishers’ ability to use TEDs effectively.”
Redfish Cup
Beginning Friday and running through next Sunday at Port Aransas, Texas, two Louisiana anglers, Nicky Savoie and Derek Hudnall, will be in the 20-man field for the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship.
Ten teams will fish from 6:45 a.m.-2.45 p.m. with daily weigh-ins set for 3 p.m. at Fisherman’s Wharf. There’s a $50,000 top prize.
Savoie, the former LSU and NFL tight end, comes to the championship from his years of top finishes in regional redfish tournaments. He will be paired with Travis Land.
Hudnall, of Denham Springs, is one of six Bassmaster Elite Series pros. His partner will be 20-year Redfish Cup veteran Ron Hueston. There’s a daily limit of two reds per team in the 20-28 inch slot limit.
Fox’s FS1 will broadcast live 7-10 a.m. Saturday and 7-11 a.m. Sunday. Bassmaster.com will air weigh-ins.
Classic-bound
Matty Wong caught a five-bass limit over three days — Wednesday through Friday — on the Ouachita River for a 35-pound, 9-ounce total to win the $20,000 top prize money and a berth in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic.
The 33-year-old from Culver City, California, won the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship in Monroe on Friday and was one of three anglers to claim a Classic berth.
Taylor Smith came the longest way to compete against qualifiers from all the lower 48 states. The Washington state angler came from the 12th and last qualifying spot in the 50-plus angler Boater Division. He finished second with a 33-15 total. Claiming the third Classic spot was Oklahoma’s Jared Miller. He finished third at 33-7.
Ray Cates, the Overland Park, Kansas, angler fishing in the Nonboater Division, qualified for the final day and finished 10th. He won $11,500 for his 26-4 catch.
Louisiana anglers Jason Pittman of Covington finished 15th (16-0) and Prairieville’s David Cavell went for broke during Thursday’s second round and came up short. He finished 41st (9-2). Hunter Neuville of New Iberia, was Louisiana’s Nonboater qualifier. He finished 43rd in that division with a 1-6 total.